You Probably Need To Clean Your Car's Battery Terminals - Here's Why

Even if the case is intact, corrosion will slowly eat away at the metal on the terminals and affect their ability to make good contact with the battery posts, eventually leading to the point where your car will not start.

You should clean your terminals regularly, but over time, you may notice that you cannot re-tighten them as well as you could when they were new. This probably means the corrosion has eaten away at the mating surface inside the terminals, and it is time to replace them. You can purchase new terminal clamps for a few dollars at most auto parts stores or Amazon.

If you're uncomfortable swapping them out, a reputable and honest mechanic should change them for you for a nominal charge. If you find that even after buying new terminals, you can't tighten them adequately, that could mean that the corrosion has eaten away at the posts themselves, and it's also necessary to replace the battery. However, this is rare and can be prevented with a bit of regular cleaning and maintenance.