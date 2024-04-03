6 Of The Most Reliable Engines Ever Made By Ford

No matter what kind of vehicle someone decides to buy, the hope is that it will last them quite a long time. For most people, cars and trucks are just too expensive to be throwing away cash whenever you please to constantly rotate out what is parked in their garage. So many things determine the lifespan of a vehicle, but one of the keys is its engine. After all, those hunks of metal that sit underneath the hood of your car are what makes it all run, and having an engine that you know you can count on through wear and tear could be the ultimate factor in determining whether or not you will be driving that car for two years or twelve.

For a car company like Ford, which has been around for well over 100 years, so many engines have been developed and produced by the American manufacturer that it can be a little difficult to parse through them all and find the ones that have built a reputation for their reliability. Sometimes, people get so caught up in what kind of power an engine can provide that they push aside the fact that the power may burn out the engine faster and cause problems.

With this piece, we are going to look at six different engines made by Ford over the years that have proved to be resilient. These might not be the true six most reliable engines, but based on reviews and specs of these engines from various sources, this list will give you a good idea of the variety of reliable Ford engines. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology will be provided at the end of the article.