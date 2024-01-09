What Makes Ford's Coyote One Of The Best V8's Ever Made

True car connoisseurs know that a vehicle's appeal is about so much more than just aesthetics. A stylish and sleek look is certainly a big plus, and a potential selling point in and of itself, but for an autophile, the components under the hood need to be taken into account too.

An admirer might take the time to recognize and appreciate something in particular like Ford's iconic V8 engine, the Coyote, which powers the automakers excellent sports cars just as much as its workhorses.

This particular five-liter engine, the muscle behind the company's F-150 and Mustang, is a unique and impressive model. It would go on to offer a blend of traits that can be difficult to achieve in the auto world: An increasingly environmentally-friendly performance and relatively modest size that still was capable of outputting considerable power. Here is why this engine continues to be so well regarded, and how it came to be.