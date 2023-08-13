Starlink Explained: The Next Frontier In Internet Technology And How It Works

While some parts of the planet are used to high-speed internet, that isn't the case in regions. According to the United Nations, a staggering 2.9 billion people — 37% of the world — have never even used the internet. One of the main reasons for this is a lack of infrastructure, but Starlink is looking to change that.

Starlink is a satellite network and internet provider developed by SpaceX, the American spacecraft manufacturer run by Elon Musk. Unlike other broadband connections that connect via cables, Starlink internet is beamed down to people's homes using thousands of satellites in Earth's orbit.

Starlink aims to connect people to the internet who live in remote or isolated parts of the world where traditional providers don't exist. Currently, the technology can reach most parts of North and South America, Europe, and more remote locations like Northern Canada and parts of Brazil. Soon, the company aims to launch its service across several African nations, including Morocco, Chad, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.