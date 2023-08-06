SpaceX Launches New Batch Of Starlink Satellites Following Minor Delay

SpaceX's latest Starlink launch has gone according to plans, the company announced on Sunday. Unlike with some previous launches, tonight's rocket launch wasn't significantly delayed due to adverse weather conditions or other issues. The effort resulted in 22 satellites being delivered into low-Earth orbit (LEO), which will help the company deliver high-speed internet service to its subscribers around the world.

The launch was originally scheduled to take place at 9:50 p.m. ET from the Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral — its usual launch spot. However, the company had set aside 10:41 p.m. ET as a secondary launch time if needed, and it ended up pushing back the launch to that later schedule only hours before the event.

This represents the booster's fourth flight, the company says — of the four launches, two were for putting Starlink satellites into space. The booster also successfully landed on its designated spot in the Atlantic ocean, meaning it can potentially be used yet again in the future. As with past SpaceX launches, the event was shared with the interested public in the form of a livestream, which was broadcast on both YouTube and the platform formerly known as Twitter.