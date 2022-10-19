After Boats And RVs, Now Starlink Service Is Coming To Planes

Starlink has announced it is launching another service, though it's not intended for the average consumer. Starlink Aviation promises reliable internet and fast speeds while you're high in the air — but to sign up for the service, you'll need a plane of your own, $150,000 worth of equipment, and the means to pay a five-figure monthly fee. There is a chance airlines could sign up for the service, as something similar has been tested by the likes of Delta. So even if you're not a multi-millionaire, you might still get to experience the service at some point in the future.

Starlink launched its first batch of satellites in 2019 and has been consistently expanding its network ever since. The service's original purpose was to provide internet access to underserved areas around the globe. For example, providing modern fiber broadband to sparsely populated rural areas is pretty cost-prohibitive due to the amount of infrastructure work required. Starlink, on the other hand, simply requires a terminal, a subscription, and an area with satellite coverage.

The standard home service was joined by an RV service that allowed users to take Starlink on the move earlier this year. The RV plan, while portable, initially couldn't be used in a vehicle while it was actually moving. However, the FCC recently approved Starlink's portable service for actual in-transit use. A more expensive service designed for use on boats and yachts was the most recent launch, and now with the land and sea covered, Starlink is taking to the skies.