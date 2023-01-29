Can 5G Really Be Used As A Home Internet Service?

Though it took longer than anticipated, fifth-generation wireless technology — more commonly called 5G — is now available throughout the U.S., as are devices designed to take advantage of the faster mobile broadband option. With the rise of 5G networks came a new type of service from a number of providers, including Verizon and T-Mobile: 5G home internet.

As the name suggests, these companies offer plans that make it possible for someone to use 5G as their primary internet service, doing so in place of cable, fiber, DSL, and even satellite offerings like Starlink. There is some appeal to the idea, as you may get a discount if you also get your cellular service through the same company, and it's easier to set up than cable and DSL. Whereas the latter two options require installation, a 5G internet service typically involves plugging in and turning on a compatible router.

Home 5G service plans also typically lack the contract that you may be locked into when you sign up for a traditional internet plan, and they have the advantage of being portable. If your router has a built-in battery, you can take it with you and use it like a hotspot while away from home. That's great and all, but whether it's worth it depends on the answer to one important question: can 5G realistically be used as a home internet service?