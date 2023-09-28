Slime's New Tire Inflator Will Keep You Prepared For Flat Tires At Any Time

When you get your first car and start driving on your own, you might not know that the tire pressure is constantly shifting. Even if your tires are structurally fine, they can still gradually lose air due to changes in temperature and terrain, which is why you need to periodically reinflate your tires at a gas station or car wash. This can be a bit annoying, as many of these air pumps are old and only take coins, so you need to have a stash of quarters on hand just for that. Instead of breaking bills at the gas station every time you need to reinflate, just do it yourself for free at home with Slime's convenient inflation device.

Released this month, Slime's Cordless Tire Inflator will save you the time and effort of going to the gas station to reinflate, allowing you to quickly and easily do it all yourself with a single compact device. The convenient pumping device can be hooked up to any traditional tire valve and activated with a press of a button. It'll immediately start pumping air to your designated psi, fully inflating a flat tire (as long as your tire hasn't failed) in just six minutes.