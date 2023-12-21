These Makita Outdoor Adventure Products Will Help Level-Up Your Next Camping Trip
Makita is a well-known, highly professional power tool company that can go head-to-head with Dewalt, and it has been known to think outside the box. Makita has come out with some of the strangest tools that you can't help but want, like a heated jacket and even a bicycle. But to align more with outdoor enthusiasts, Makita also came out with its Outdoor Adventure line.
There's a vast array of products within the line that are great for camping trips, such as the Makita coffee maker and even an AC cooler and warmer in one. Each of these products is a part of the cordless series that operates off of Makita's 18V battery — though a few do require more power with the use of two 18V batteries. Based on reviews from customers who have used the products, below are four tools from Makita's Outdoor Adventure line that can help make your next camping trip better. A more in-depth explanation of this methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Blower Kit
When going camping, you'll often find leaves and other debris on or near your campsite that you'll want to remove before setting up your tent and other camping essentials. Instead of racking it up or moving everything by hand, you can use Makita's Outdoor Adventure Blower Kit. Prices for this kit, which comes with the battery and battery charger, vary depending on where you are buying it from. At Tool Up, the cost is around $309, and at Amazon, it is currently $265 for Christmas.
The blower has a three-speed motor that can produce up to 219 MPH of blowing force. However, it can last up to 21 minutes of continuous use on low. It also comes with an approximately 21-inch long nozzle that is completely removable for easier travel. Best of all, it is incredibly lightweight compared to many other blowers. According to one Amazon customer review, his wife loves this Makita blower because it is easy to use and light, weighing only 4.1 pounds with the battery attached.
Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Bluetooth Radio and LED Lantern
Packing must-have gadgets for a camping trip can be a nuisance, but having two-in-one products can help with that. Makita's Outdoor Adventure Bluetooth Radio and LED Lantern is one of those products. On Amazon, along with several other retailers, the price for this light source runs between $150-$160. It is a 360-degree lantern that runs two brightness settings, 130 and 310 lumens, which is plenty when navigating a campsite. Additionally, there are three different color modes to use depending on what kind of lighting you favor: daylight, neutral, and warm.
Along with being a light, this lantern is a Bluetooth speaker so you can bring your tunes into the woods. However, if your phone's battery is running low, a USB port is installed on the back of the lantern that can be used as a power station to charge your phone. With up to 16 hours of light mode or up to 44 hours of radio mode, this lantern will keep you lit and entertained.
Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Cordless Power Source
Power is always important when camping, whether for something as big as a portable fridge or simply powering your rechargeable flashlights. Makita's made the Outdoor Adventure Cordless Power Source, and though it's not strong enough to keep your food cold, it can keep other portable devices charged throughout the trip. This device is one of the cheaper options in Makita's Outdoor Adventure line as well, costing just $35 on Amazon.
It works by attaching it to one of Makita's 18V batteries, and then you can plug your charging cables into one of the 2.1A output USB ports. There are even rubber covers for the ports, so when you are not using them, just cover them up so no outdoor debris or bugs can get inside. Additionally, you can use the on and off switch below the built-in belt clip when not in use. This Makita product has been around since 2016 before being integrated into the Outdoor Adventure series, and customer reviews have stayed high since then.
Outdoor Adventure 36V (18 X2) LXT Hot Water Kettle
Whether making instant noodles or a cup of tea, a pot of boiling water can give you many things while camping. The Makita Outdoor Adventure Hot Water Kettle, which costs $212 on Amazon, can do just that. All you have to do is pour no more than 27 ounces of water into the kettle and press the on button to get it going. The kettle takes about nine minutes to fully boil the water if the initial temperature is 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So, it's not as quick as boiling water over a fire, but it is less work for you.
Additionally, the Makita kettle requires the use of two 18V batteries, which is a lot of power. The biggest concern here is to ensure you have enough power to keep your batteries charged for more use, but conveniently, the kettle automatically shuts off when the boiling temperature has been reached. If you're looking for other ways to use the kettle, Sydney Tools TV on YouTube was able to cook hotdogs in it, so there are several options.
Why these products were selected
The Makita Adventure items featured in this article were chosen based on high reviews from consumers. These reviews came from outdoorsmen who have tested the products during their camping trips or simply through everyday use. According to the reviews, these selected products will help enhance your camping trip without taking away from the allure of the experience. Each item is readily available on the product information page on Makita's website through the Buy Now option or on Amazon.