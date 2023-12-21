These Makita Outdoor Adventure Products Will Help Level-Up Your Next Camping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Makita is a well-known, highly professional power tool company that can go head-to-head with Dewalt, and it has been known to think outside the box. Makita has come out with some of the strangest tools that you can't help but want, like a heated jacket and even a bicycle. But to align more with outdoor enthusiasts, Makita also came out with its Outdoor Adventure line.

There's a vast array of products within the line that are great for camping trips, such as the Makita coffee maker and even an AC cooler and warmer in one. Each of these products is a part of the cordless series that operates off of Makita's 18V battery — though a few do require more power with the use of two 18V batteries. Based on reviews from customers who have used the products, below are four tools from Makita's Outdoor Adventure line that can help make your next camping trip better. A more in-depth explanation of this methodology can be found at the end of this article.