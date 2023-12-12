4 Ways To Upgrade Your Camp Site With Tech

Having portable power is one way to level up your camping experience. Jackery's solar generator 300 plus with a 288wh battery capacity comes with two options for solar panels: 40w at $399.99 and 100w at $549.99. Keep in mind that the company does offer sales throughout the year for its products. The size of the solar panels you purchase should be based on how much you think you'll use the battery. For example, if you plan on bringing a laptop to charge, having more solar consumption may be worth the extra price, as laptops can use up to 200 watts per hour.

The solar generator is small and incredibly lightweight at only 11 pounds, so lugging it around will be a breeze. The solar panels are equally as easy to travel with since they fold up into the size of a book. Best of all, it has an app to give you better access to the battery's information to see the draw and solar input. The app connects to the battery using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

It's important to understand that any device plugged into the solar generator cannot exceed 300w. If you need something bigger, though, Jackery does have higher capacity batteries from 500w all the way to 3000w.