Camping Tech To Help You Stay Safe In The Wilderness

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taking a break from the hectic bustle of modern life for a trip out to the wilderness can be relaxing, fun, and therapeutic. But it's essential that you're prepared and know what you're doing when camping off the beaten path because it can be quite dangerous otherwise. The gear you bring with you on a camping trip will go a long way to making your stay in the wilderness a safe and pleasant one, so you'll want to make sure you have all the items you need that can provide food, water, warmth, navigation, and communication.

Modern tech has made it easier to have these essentials on you while out in the great outdoors. In many ways, it's safer than ever to camp out in even the deepest parts of the wilderness, thanks to devices that can keep you in constant touch with civilization and the proliferation of rechargeable USB accessories, like lights and batteries. Backed by our own hands-on testing, as well as that of reputable outdoor equipment reviewers like GearLab and Bob Vila, here is some of the camping tech that can help you stay safe in the wilderness.