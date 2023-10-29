5 High-Tech Camping Accessories That Will Take Your Glamping Trip To The Next Level
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you love the outdoors but can't do without the comforts of home, you might be built for the glamping life. Glamping, or luxury camping, lets you immerse yourself in nature without the rustic experience of traditional camping. There are plenty of glamping destinations you can book a stay in, such as luxury tents or yurts, but it's also possible to create your own glamping campsite.
Your definition of glamping might differ based on how much luxury you're looking for, but broadly, it includes a large tent, a comfortable mattress, heating, electricity, and running water. You might also want to decorate your tent with fairy lights, rugs, and pillows and create a cozy nook outside for eating and lounging around the campfire.
If you want to really elevate your next camping trip, you're going to need a few high-tech gadgets. While some are affordable, others are quite expensive and might only be worth the investment if you're a frequent glamper.
VVU&CCO Portable Camping Fan with Lantern Light
There's nothing worse than trying to get a good night's sleep in a stuffy tent, and that's where a portable fan can be a game-changer. The VVU&CCO Portable Camping Fan is an affordable option at $33.99 and comes with a night light and infrared remote control.
The fan comes with an inbuilt hook, allowing it to be hung up in a suitable place inside your tent. The blades are made of a soft silicone material, and there are four-speed settings to choose from. The night light has four brightness levels that can also be controlled with the remote. The fan features an LED display that indicates battery and charging status, speed settings, and the timer.
The fan has an 8,000mAh battery with a run time of seven to 16 hours, depending on your fan speed. If you're using it only for light, the battery can last between 200 and 440 hours, based on the brightness. It comes with a 1-meter-long charging cable but takes up to 10 hours to charge completely. You can charge the fan using a 5V power adapter or even a portable charger and continue using the fan while it's hooked up to a power source.
Anker 521 Portable Power Station
A portable power station is essential on any camping trip, glamping or not, and the Anker 521 Portable Power Station is a highly-rated option. Priced at $169, the power station has a capacity of 256Wh, which is perfect for a long weekend of camping.
If you need the power station to last even longer, you can invest in the Anker 521 with a solar panel. This model is significantly more expensive at $499, but for that price, you also get a 100W solar panel with a kickstand that can fully charge the power station with 4.1 hours of direct sunlight, giving you pretty much endless power when you're outdoors. You can also buy a portable solar panel separately and hook it up to the Anker 521.
Anker says the power station can power a lamp for 31 hours, a mini fridge for 5.2 hours, a fan for 5.8 hours, and an air pump for 5.2 hours. Despite the large capacity, the power station can be charged to 80% capacity in 2.5 hours using the supplied power adapter. The Anker Power Station comes with a total of six ports, with two AC ports, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and a car outlet, but it is only compatible with devices that require less than 200W power. The power station has an LED strip light and smart display and features a durable, drop-proof design.
BioLite FirePit+
If you don't want to deal with the mess and smoke of a campfire, the BioLite FirePit+ ($249) is an excellent alternative. The wood and charcoal burning firepit features a mesh design that lets you see the flames while the legs keep it elevated. Since it can be used with both firewood and charcoal, you can use it as a campfire and to cook your meals, letting it double up as a camp stove.
The standout feature of the FirePit+ is its smoke-less design that's made possible by a fan and 51 internal air jets. The fan is powered by a 12,800mAh rechargeable power pack that can be detached and charged via USB. This provides up to 30 hours of runtime, and while the FirePit+ continues to work without the battery pack, it won't repel smoke.
Four different fan speeds can be controlled manually via a button on the power pack. BioLite also has a companion app for Android and iOS that lets you remotely control the airflow settings via Bluetooth and even see how much runtime is remaining for the battery. The FirePit+ comes with a free grill grate, but other accessories, such as a griddle and grill lid, will need to be purchased separately. The legs are foldable, and you can buy the optional carry bag to make it portable.
Hike Crew Portable Propane Water Heater & Shower Pump
The Hike Crew Portable Propane Water Heater & Shower Pump will let you enjoy a hot shower on your next glamping trip, provided you don't mind the $299 price tag. The water heater uses a combination of a propane gas tank and a 12V power adapter to heat and pump water, and this model also includes a battery that provides up to 50 minutes of continuous use. You can plug the water heater into a portable power station, generator, or your car's cigarette lighter to charge the battery.
All you need to do is fill a bucket with water and fully submerge the pump to begin water flow from the shower head. The Hike Crew portable shower features an LCD display that lets you see the water temperature, remaining battery, water inlet and outlet temperature, and safety cutout. It also has an adjustable temperature dial and showerhead. There are three spray patterns to choose from, making it ideal for washing dishes and cleaning camp gear, too.
The Hike Crew water heater comes with an automatic safety shut-off that stops the gas burner once the temperature reaches 142 degrees Fahrenheit. Hike Crew includes all the accessories you'll need to use the water heater and shower pump, including a gas regulator, shower head, pump hose, faucet mount, power adapters, and a carrying bag.
BioLite AlpenGlow 500
Good lighting is an essential part of any glamping experience, and the BioLite AlpenGlow 500 is a versatile product that's priced at $79.95. The USB lantern features a brightness of 500 lumens and features nine different lighting modes, similar to what you'd expect from a smart bulb. You can choose from cool white, warm white, single color, multicolor, candle flicker, single side light, and fireworks, among others. This lets you switch between using the lamp for illumination or ambience, depending on your requirements. There's also a red light night mode, plus a memory feature that remembers the last-used mode.
The dimmable lantern has a 6,400mAh power bank that can last for up to five hours on high brightness and up to 40 hours on low. It takes approximately three hours to charge, and also includes a USB port that can be used to charge your other gadgets. It features four LEDs to indicate the battery level, and automatically goes into low power mode when the battery is close to empty. The AlpenGlow 500 is IPX4 rated, which means it can survive light rainfall and dew. It also features an integrated hook, which allows it to be strung up to illuminate a larger area.