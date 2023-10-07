Ryobi's New Portable Power Station Is Perfect For Long Weekend Of Camping
Camping is a great way to get away from the hustle and bustle of the world at large and reconnect with nature. Spending a few days in the great outdoors is good for your body and mind, not to mention a great excuse to leave your desk during a long weekend. However, while you may be reconnecting with nature, that doesn't mean you can disconnect from your electronics entirely.
We may be roughing it, but we're not returning to the stone age over here. To ensure that you can still use your tech and gadgets, be it for recreational or safety purposes, you need a clean source of reliable electricity. If you're in the market for such a thing, Ryobi makes a product you may find particularly attractive.
Ryobi's 1800-Watt Power Station is exactly what it says on the tin: a mobile super-battery that you can bring just about anywhere and use to power all kinds of devices and small appliances. You may be camping in the woods, but with this Power Station in your corner, you can still enjoy some frosty beverages from a fully-powered mini-fridge, or enjoy a movie on a projector under the starry night sky.
1800 watts of potential
The Ryobi 1800-Watt Power Station is part of the brand's 18V ONE+ line of products, named as such because they all revolve around the use of the same 18V battery packs. The Power Station can house up to eight of these battery packs simultaneously, providing you a clean supply of energy for hours on end. Utilizing the station's power plugs, you can hook up all kinds of devices.
By Ryobi's estimates, a Power Station with eight fully-charged 18V battery packs can seamlessly power a full-sized refrigerator for up to 28 hours straight. The station is also equipped with pure sine wave tech, ensuring a steady flow of power and making it safe for sensitive devices like medical equipment.
What's especially nice about the Power Station is that, compared to something like a traditional generator, it's completely battery-powered. Gas-powered generators are loud and unwieldy, and they're constantly belching out potentially harmful emissions.
Ryobi's Power Station is completely silent in its operation, with no emissions. You can even hook up a solar panel to the power intake to charge your batteries, though you can also charge them with a regular outlet at home before you hit the trail. Speaking of the home, in addition to the aforementioned camping scenario, the Power Station is a great resource for handling home blackouts or remote construction sites.
The 1800-Watt Power Station is available on Ryobi's website, as well as retailers like Home Depot.