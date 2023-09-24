Who Makes Ryobi Power Tools? And How Good Are They Really?

Ryobi may not have the reputation for quality and durability of some of TTI's other brands, but they have earned mostly favorable reviews from both consumer and professional users. Ryobi's 18V 6-tool combo kit has a 4.6 average rating from more than 300 Amazon buyers, 81% of which rate the kit a perfect 5 out of 5 stars.

Zippytlsr called the collection "great tools at a great price" and wrote, " I love the tools. The batteries that were included work well. Keep in mind this is for the home do-it-yourself-er. These are great tools at a moderate price, making them a good value."

Even professional users seem reasonably satisfied with the performance of Ryobi tools. Contractors Woody and his father used a Ryobi kit for six months and gave their assessment of the gear on the Makin' Life Work YouTube channel. They felt the tools held up as well as any other brand, and Woody said he felt Ryobi tools were certainly durable enough for most people's needs.

"For a homeowner, these tools are going to be perfectly fine," he said. "Even someone that's doing DIY stuff quite a bit, you could use these tools." He even recommended Ryobi tools for professionals just getting started in the business and looking for a good value on a line of equipment they could easily expand.