5 Versatile Milwaukee Power Tools Priced Under $200

One of the best Milwaukee tool values around is the M12 drill/impact driver combo kit at Amazon. The $144.99 package includes the 3/8" drill and 1/4" hex driver, two 1.5 amp-hour M12 batteries, a charger, and a canvas carrying bag. 84% of the 836 reviewers gave the kit five stars, and the overall rating was 4.6 out of 5.

These tools are part of Milwaukee's base-level M12 series, not the premium M12 Fuel series. The M12 Fuel line has a magnesium housing compared to the M12's plastic casing, and the pricier M12 Fuel series offers twice the torque and quieter operation to boot. Both use the same batteries, however, so if you have one M12 Fuel tool and one regular M12 one, there's no need for different batteries.

The attached metal belt clips make switching between the two tools easy, making the pairing a handy choice for hanging drywall or trim or putting down floorboards.

Amazon reviewer JAWs wrote, "These are amazingly powerful tools, it's the most bang for the buck. If you want to splurge on the M12 Fuel, go for it, especially if you are a contractor and need to use it everyday. But with the additional M12 batteries that are available for these, you will not be disappointed with either the M12 regular or the M12 Fuel."