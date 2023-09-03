5 Versatile Milwaukee Power Tools Priced Under $200
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee's red and black power tools are a familiar sight on job sites across the nation and are popular with tradespeople of all types for their reliable performance and durability. Milwaukee will celebrate its centennial next year and has been producing lithium-ion powered tools under its M12 and M18 brands since 2010 and 2012, respectively. It now produces dozens of tools that can use those batteries interchangeably. Over the last hundred years, its steady innovation has resulted in a broad offering of power tools for woodworking, auto repair, and general household maintenance.
Milwaukee boasts that its M18 battery-powered 7 and 1/4" circular saw and Sawzall can outperform similar corded products, and those are just two of the many tools in Milwaukee's broad line that can be had for under $200. Let's take a look at the range of offerings below that price point, which includes drills and drivers, saws, lights, and a wide range of accessories.
M18 Sawzall
Milwaukee's flagship Sawzall reciprocating saw is available from Amazon as a bare tool for $158.87 and from Home Depot for $199 as a complete kit with battery and charger. The Sawzall can crank at up to 3,000 strokes per minute and has a stroke length of 1 and 1/8 inches. You can purchase blades from Milwaukee and other manufacturers for cutting everything from tree limbs to exhaust pipes to heavy steel. The Sawzall weighs 7.4 pounds and comes with a 5-year limited warranty. Blades can be mounted for cutting in either direction, and the saw's power and relatively light weight make it useful in a wide range of applications and in the tightest of spots.
148 Amazon reviewers gave it an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 78% of them giving the Sawzall a perfect rating. Amazon buyer Sigalert gave it five stars and wrote, "This saw makes quick work of whatever it's up against. Decent life on a fully charged battery, good balance, comfortable grip and a sturdy, quick-changing blade lock make this a great choice. Milwaukee invented the Sawzall and still makes the best."
M12 drill/impact driver kit with two batteries
One of the best Milwaukee tool values around is the M12 drill/impact driver combo kit at Amazon. The $144.99 package includes the 3/8" drill and 1/4" hex driver, two 1.5 amp-hour M12 batteries, a charger, and a canvas carrying bag. 84% of the 836 reviewers gave the kit five stars, and the overall rating was 4.6 out of 5.
These tools are part of Milwaukee's base-level M12 series, not the premium M12 Fuel series. The M12 Fuel line has a magnesium housing compared to the M12's plastic casing, and the pricier M12 Fuel series offers twice the torque and quieter operation to boot. Both use the same batteries, however, so if you have one M12 Fuel tool and one regular M12 one, there's no need for different batteries.
The attached metal belt clips make switching between the two tools easy, making the pairing a handy choice for hanging drywall or trim or putting down floorboards.
Amazon reviewer JAWs wrote, "These are amazingly powerful tools, it's the most bang for the buck. If you want to splurge on the M12 Fuel, go for it, especially if you are a contractor and need to use it everyday. But with the additional M12 batteries that are available for these, you will not be disappointed with either the M12 regular or the M12 Fuel."
M18 Fuel 7 and 1/4 Circular Saw
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 7 and 1/4" Circular Saw is available as a bare tool for $175 at Amazon and $199 with a free battery at the Red Tool Store. The manufacturer claims this cordless saw cuts faster than a 15 amp corded circular saw with the same level of power and boasts 750 cuts per charge.
89% of the nearly 700 Amazon reviewers gave this saw 5 out of 5 stars, and the overall rating was a stellar 4.8. Some buyers expressed a desire for a little longer battery life, but many of them appeared to be industrial users and were likely stretching the tool to its limits. Amazon reviewer Alvaro called it an "Excellent saw" and wrote, "I haven't used it long, but the truth is that the saw is excellent, it makes precise cuts, it has good power, a nice design, I like that it has an electronic brake."
M12 ratchet and impact gun set
For automotive or general household use, the M12 3/8" ratchet and 1/4" hex impact gun kit is a good buy at $159 at Amazon. The kit comes with the two tools, one 1.5ah battery, a charger, and a canvas carrying bag. The kit has an overall 4.8 out of 5 rating from just under 200 Amazon reviewers, with many users praising the tools' light weight and ability to be used for a wide variety of tasks and in hard-to-reach places. Still, some commented that they did not have the torque necessary to break loose some of the more stubborn fasteners one sometimes comes across while doing automotive work.
Praise was reserved for the overall versatility of the tools, however. Reviewer Curtis Leftwich called the kit a "good purchase" and wrote, "Great items, but the drill is not a drill or impact it is kind of a screwdriver [sic]. It does work but not a heavy or moderate duty tool. Light duty around the house type of tool."
M12 drill/impact driver kit
Another great buy is the M12 drill/impact driver kit currently available from Home Depot for $189.00. It includes the drill with 3/8" keyless chuck, the 1/4" impact driver, two 1.5 Ah batteries, charger, carrying bag, and a 40-piece impact duty bit set. The drill/driver can deliver up to 275 inch-pounds of torque, while the impact driver can provide as much as 1,000 inch-pounds of torque when needed. The drill/driver has a maximum speed of 1,500 RPM, while the impact driver can turn as fast as 2,500 RPM.
These tools also come with attached belt clips, making quick changes between them easy, and bit changes on both tools can be made in seconds with the drill's keyless chuck and the impact driver's one-handed sliding bit mount mechanism. The bit set includes 1/4" and 5/16" nut drivers, 3/16" and 1/4" hex drivers, three Phillips, three slotted, and three square bits, along with T15, T20, T25, and T30 sized Torx bits and a plastic case to hold all of them.
Home Depot buyers give the kit a 4.7 out of 5 stars overall, with 2,005 out of 2,464 reviewers scoring it 5 out of 5. Terry wrote, "These are my go to tool set I use 90 percent of the time. They have a lot of power for most jobs and are compact for tight places. They are lighter to use for overhead work or on a latter [sic] so they don't hurt your wrist or arms as much."