8 Best Portable Chargers For Laptops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're always on the go or work somewhere where outlet space isn't readily available, a good portable laptop charger is essential. Modern laptop battery life is better than ever, but if you're doing particularly demanding tasks or you simply have a power-hungry laptop, chances are you'll need to top up while you're out and about. There are many different types of portable chargers, and not all of them will necessarily work with your laptop, so it's important to pick carefully.

For example, while many laptops now offer USB-C charging, some still require an AC outlet. If your laptop is particularly powerful, it's also best to check that any charger or power bank you buy can supply enough power, as some won't provide enough juice. Once you know what you need, then take a look at these top eight portable chargers. They'll have you covered in almost any situation, from compact desk chargers to outdoors-ready portable power stations.