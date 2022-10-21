Everything You Should Know About Smart Bulbs Before Buying Them

Smart TVs, for example, can turn on and even play some local content, but you won't be able to stream anything from Netflix or YouTube until you connect the TV to your Wi-Fi network. Smart bulbs are similar because they'll still function like regular light bulbs without connecting, but you won't be able to access and customize their cool features until you connect them.

Some smart bulbs make the process incredibly easy. You buy the bulbs, download their mobile app, and follow the in-app steps for the setup process. One of these steps will inevitably include you selecting your Wi-Fi network and entering your password to give the bulbs access to your internet. After this, you're set! For smart bulbs that don't require a separate hub, you can often control everything you need from the mobile app, like brightness, color, and schedules.

Unfortunately, some smart bulbs require separate purchase of a hub device to properly function. While there can be pros to going the smart hub route, it's still frustrating if you miss this bit of info when you make your order. A smart home hub is usually a piece of hardware that controls all of your home's smart devices. This makes it easy to control everything from one place — typically one app — but it can be an unexpected piece of the puzzle for the uninitiated.

There are also a select few smart bulbs that are able to deliver smart functionality without Wi-Fi, connecting to your phone directly using Bluetooth. Options like the Illumi Bluetooth Smart Light Bulb, bulbs in the Philips Hue Bluetooth collection, and select bulbs from Sengled connect to your phone — or a hub, then your phone — without requiring any connection to Wi-Fi.