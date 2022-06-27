Things You Never Knew Your Hue Bulbs Can Do

Smart lights are a simple way to elevate your home's design, inside and outside. That said, not all smart bulbs are created equally. Philips is easily one of the best brands when it comes to smart lights, specifically bulbs.

The Philips Hue bulb doesn't need a smart hub or even Wi-Fi to operate, so you can control the lights from the mobile app with Bluetooth even if the internet goes down. There are three different color ranges to choose from, including white, white ambiance, and white and color ambiance. Your decision will likely be based on where you plan to put the Hue bulbs. For example, if you're investing in Hue bulbs for the living room, you'll probably want bulbs with color features so you can sync them with your television or music for a fun light show.

Although some Hue bulbs are brighter, the average bulb produces around 800 lumens, which is about the same as a 60W incandescent bulb or a 12W LED bulb. Plus, the newest version of Philips Hue bulbs can last for a whopping 25,000 hours, so even though you'll be spending more money upfront, you'll save a ton of money in the long run by not having to replace bulbs as often.