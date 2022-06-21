This New Philips Hue Switch Is Smart Home Genius

Home décor is always getting a bit smarter, and Philips tends to drive plenty of innovation with its bevy of smart lighting and smart home products, including outdoor lighting options. Once more, Philips has come up with an assortment of new products that could make your home a little brighter in the near future. The Philips Hue Tap Dial switch is no exception to the trend, bringing a new twist on the once retired Hue Tap switch, but it doesn't come alone. Arriving alongside the mid-2022 Philips lineup (which begins rolling out today) is a Hue Go portable table lamp, a Hue Signe gradient floor lamp with an oak base, and two Hue White downlights: the second generation Philips Hue White and color ambiance downlight, and the third generation Hue White ambiance downlight.

Philips

As you can see in the photo above, the Hue Tap Dial switch is indeed a physical switch that allows you to quickly select specific lighting presets without relying on your Philips Hue app. The new lights are also quite attractive, but they largely only come with iterative improvements that may not be worth throwing out your existing Philips Hue lights over. Notably, the new Hue Signe gradient lamp (here's what we said about the previous model) is set to arrive next month with a new Sunrise wake-up automation that mimics the color gradient of the sun rising over the horizon, which looks great but could posit an even more important health benefit: if you live in a darker region of the world, it could possibly help alleviate the effects of seasonal affective disorder.