Phillips Hue expands outdoor collection to smarten your patio and front door

The latest Philips Hue lights have landed and they are set to make a fine addition to outside of any smart home. The brand is owned by industry veteran Signify, which is based out of The Netherlands, and they have brought a good dose of European flair to the latest connected lights from the brand. Although no mention is made of support for the new Matter smart home standard, the new Philips Hue lights are compatible with several other major smart device ecosystems: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit.

Signify

The Philips Hue Inara Filament Wall Light (shown above) splits the difference between vintage and modern. It features an exposed bulb which not only helps it produce better lighting, but is also meant to showcase the filament bulb it houses in a glass enclosure. This is a style of bulb that has become quite popular in indoor settings, so it will particularly suit homeowners who want to take the same look from inside to outside their houses as well. It will retail for $100 when it is released on March 1, 2022.

Keep it traditional and classy or add a splash of color

The Philips Resonate Wall Light (shown below) keeps things traditional and classy in terms of its stylings and standard lighting tones. With this model, Philips Hue imbues a more contemporary flavor in terms of its design aesthetic. While the Resonate Wall Light could be used in certain types of entryway, it’s been designed with exterior lighting intent. With its light shooting in both upwards and downwards directions, it could also be used to make a statement to highlight a garden or statue. It will retail for $160 when it launches on March 1, 2022.

Philips Hue lights are often associated with splashes of color that help to bring indoor spaces to life. The new Lucca Wall Light (shown below) takes the same sense of fun outdoors. The Lucca’s understated round shape with modern black bands contrast with the rainbow of colors that it can produce. Of course, fitted as it is with the Philips Hue smart LED bulbs, they can be quickly switched to a more sedate traditional off-white or white color setting when the mood strikes. The Lucca will retail for $100 when it arrives on March 1, 2022.

Extend Philips hue into your garden with Calla

The Phillips Hue Calla Bollard (in stainless steel, shown below) extends the Hue range right into either your front or back garden. Like the Lucca, it adds an entertaining vibe to your house. Users could keep things more sedate when not hosting guests, but can brighten things up for a multi-colored spectacle that will undoubtedly help lift mood and atmosphere of any occasion.

Each Calla Bollard stands just over 25 centimeters tall and can be lined up along footpaths or dotted throughout garden beds. Each Calla Bollard comes fitted with low-volt technology that connects with an included extension cable to expand across a yard space. The Calla Bollard is launching in Europe initially for 140 Euro.

One thing to keep in mind whenever with the pricing of any Philips Hue lighting system is its requirement for a Philips Hue Bridge that retails for around $55. The Bridge is both a hub and the brains that powers the capabilities of various models of Hue lights but it needs the Philips Hue app and a smartphone to round out the system. Each Bridge can control up to 50 Hue lights meaning one should be sufficient for most household smart lighting setups. Additionally, a Bridge can also support up to 12 Philips Hue accessories including light switches.

NOTE: This is not the first time we’ve seen the Phillips Hue Calla Bollard – it’s previously launched in black rather than stainless steel. You can already purchase the black version in the United States, as well, so there’s a fair chance we’ll see the stainless steel version launch in North America in the future. Other products in this article have also been released in regions outside the USA, but are just now being released in this region for the first time.