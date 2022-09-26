Anker 757 PowerHouse Review: A Short Life Well Lived

While gas generators will last for as long as you can supply them with fuel, portable power stations like the 757 operate with some limitations. You have to pre-charge them or hook them up to a solar panel, and the amount of energy those batteries store is limited, as is the amount they can expel at one time. The 757 PowerHouse seems to push at the limitations of what portable power stations can do. A quick charge will provide you with a staggering amount of power.

The power can keep something like a TV going for nine hours, or a very large appliance like your fridge/freezer going for at least two hours. While two hours may not seem like a lot, a fridge can already maintain safe food storage temperatures for around a day if the power goes out, while a freezer can stay cold for two. A little bit of time plugged into the 757 cools things down again and extends that window.

Those two hours, properly timed, could stop all of the food in your fridge and freezer from spoiling if you're unlucky enough to suffer a long-term power outage. Fast charging also plays into this as friends or family with working power can get your 757 back to full in just over an hour. A fully charged PowerHouse can also keep my Kegerator — which is essentially a mini fridge — going for seven and a half hours. So there's a good chance one of these will get your groceries through all but the worst outages.