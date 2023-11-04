5 Of The Best Stoves For Camping And Backpacking
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Besides some of the best iPhone apps for hiking and backpacking, there's something else you need to take on those outdoor adventures — a stove. Selecting the right stove is a critical decision for outdoor enthusiasts, so in this article, the focus is squarely on functionality, with an emphasis on lightweight design. The weight of a stove can significantly impact the overall backpacking experience, making it a crucial consideration for those conscious of every ounce.
The criteria for inclusion in this curated list center on practical elements such as boil times, weight, reliability, and overall quality. Swift boil times ensure efficient cooking in the great outdoors, a key factor for those seeking convenience during their adventures. Quality, in terms of durability and reliability, is also paramount for any camping gear.
To compile this list, we've also delved into professional reviews from trusted outdoor, hiking, and camping publications. These reviews, conducted by veteran backpackers, athletes, and experts in the field, provide an objective assessment of each stove's performance.
Whether you're embarking on a solo backpacking journey or planning a group camping expedition, these stoves have been carefully chosen to cater to a range of needs. With a commitment to lightweight design, efficient boil times, and overall quality, they will enhance your outdoor cooking experience while keeping your backpack as light as possible.
MSR PocketRocket Deluxe
The MSR PocketRocket Deluxe Canister Stove 2023 offers a blend of lightweight design, efficiency, and versatility. Weighing 2.9 ounces, it should also appeal to the ultralight ethos that some backpackers cherish.
According to Bike Hike Safari, the stove's power, generating 11,000 BTU, ensures a quick boil time of three minutes and 20 seconds for 1 liter of water. The integrated pressure regulator also makes sure there is a consistent fuel flow, maintaining efficiency even as the canister nears depletion.
One of the key advantages of the MSR PocketRocket Deluxe is its performance in the wind. The broader burner head and built-in wind cover make it a robust choice for backpackers who may encounter challenging weather conditions. While not as wind-resistant as integrated stoves like the MSR Windburner, it performs well enough compared to most stand-alone canister stoves in windy scenarios.
The stove's simmer control allows users to cook more than just dehydrated meals. The only drawback reported by Outdoorworld is the potential failure of the Piezo Igniter, a common concern with such mechanisms.
While slightly heavier compared to its predecessor — the MSR PocketRocket 2, the Deluxe justifies the added weight with improved features. In terms of value, the MSR PocketRocket Deluxe is priced at the higher end of the spectrum for canister stoves. However, you might find the investment worthwhile considering the quality and MSR's reputation for durable products and warranties.
SOTO Windmaster
Like the PocketRocket, the SOTO WindMaster camping stove is also a minimalist canister stove but offers a more powerful solution for outdoor cooking, particularly in windy conditions.
The WindMaster, SOTO's flagship stove, stands tall at 88 millimeters. It surpasses competitors in size yet maintains a lightweight profile at 3.1 ounces. The 4Flex pot support, with a wingspan of 142 millimeters, accommodates large pots up to 2 liters.
The standout feature is the sizeable concave burner head, recessed behind a raised lip to shield flames from the wind. This design significantly enhances performance and efficiency in challenging weather conditions. The micro-regulator valve ensures a constant output, offering precise flame control and stability, even in cold temperatures.
From a hands-on review from Backpacking.com, in practical use, the WindMaster handles well in cold conditions, and its smooth flow control, coupled with piezo ignition, makes lighting quick and easy. The stove's noise profile is surprisingly quiet, a notable advantage over competitors like the PocketRocket.
With a heat output of up to 3,260W (11,000 BTU), the WindMaster delivers rapid boil times, making it suitable for group cooking. The stove's wind resistance is a highlight, showcased in both real-world testing and simulated wind conditions, where it outperforms competitors like the Pocket Rocket Deluxe.
Despite minor considerations, such as the lack of ridges on folded pot supports and potential early fading in extremely cold temperatures, the WindMaster emerges as a reliable and versatile camping stove.
BRS 3000T
Taking as little weight as possible on long trails is almost as essential as taking one of the best multitools for hiking and camping — and the BRS 3000T camping stove stands out as one of the smallest and most lightweight canister stoves available. Weighing only 0.9 ounces, this ultralight titanium stove fits inside a drawstring bag that can literally sit in the palm of your hand. Besides its minimal weight, what makes the BRS-3000T a great choice for a camping or backpacking stove is its affordability, often priced under $20.
In terms of performance, the BRS-3000T holds its ground against competitors like the MSR PocketRocket and the Soto Amicus. While it may not match their performance in windy conditions due to minimal wind protection around the burner, the BRS-3000T proves capable when used in sheltered locations or with a windshield. Despite the low cost, the stove's titanium and aluminum construction reflects durability and innovation.
The advertised boil time of the BRS-3000T comes at 2:58 minutes in perfect conditions for 1 liter of water, but most real-world situations will be much higher, around the six-minute mark, given that the stove centralizes heat in the middle of pots, per GearHacker. It's also crucial to consider that windy conditions can affect performance — a trade-off for its ultralight design. It's also not that suitable for longer cooking times, or larger quantities may be limited, too, as the pot supports have a small diameter and are prone to bending if the stove overheats.
Snow Peak LiteMax
The Snow Peak LiteMax is another good ultralight option for backpackers. Crafted from titanium, this stove commands a slightly higher price point compared to other canister stoves on the market.
Its minimalist design allows for easy setup, but the design itself is essentially the same as other UL stoves containing a fold-out flame adjustment knob, canister attachment, and deployable pot supports. According to Backpackers.com, the lightweight (2 ounces) and compact nature, though, can sometimes come with drawbacks like wiggly pot supports in some cases when it comes to stability.
In terms of performance, the LiteMax exhibits a commendable simmer capability — a departure from the traditional on/off functionality associated with some canister stoves. The output knob allows for smooth flame adjustment. The stove delivers a boil time of approximately five minutes for 1 liter of water, according to some reviews from Clever Hiker.
However, the stove's limitations become apparent in windy conditions, where longer boil times were observed compared to wind-resistant alternatives. The side-burning ports seem to contribute to this vulnerability, affecting the stove's performance. While it may not be the most fuel-efficient option, the LiteMax's lightweight design and ease of use make it a compelling choice for solo or minimalist backpackers.
Solo Stove Lite
The Solo Stove Lite is a good choice for campers and backpackers looking for an eco-friendly, lightweight, and efficient wood-burning stove. Crafted from stainless steel, this stove also has a lifetime guarantee. The complete set includes the stove, a 900-milliliter stainless steel pot, a cooking ring, and two drawstring bags for easy storage.
What sets the Solo Stove Lite apart is its reliance on twigs, leaves, and biomass for fuel, eliminating the need to carry additional fuel. This not only reduces weight (9 ounces) but also makes it a more sustainable option compared to gas canister stoves. The stove's chamber design, with intake holes at the bottom, allows efficient airflow, leading to secondary combustion for increased heat and reduced smoke.
While it may not match the speed of gas canister stoves, the Solo Stove Lite is for campers or backpackers looking for a more unique and satisfying cooking experience. It encourages campers to forage for their fuel, adding an element of exploration and appreciation for the surroundings. The stove works fine in various conditions, though it requires some practice, especially in damp weather. The double-wall construction prevents the base from scorching the earth, leaving minimal environmental impact.
However, it's not without its challenges. A review from Adventure Motorcycle points out that the stove can leave soot, requires a fire starter for damp conditions, and has a learning curve for optimal use — you can expect these challenges with any wood stove.