Adventure Essentials: 5 Of The Best Multitools For Hiking And Camping

Leatherman is probably the most well-known name when it comes to quality multitools. If you're selecting one of its various products, you can be confident that it will be reliable, tough, and easy to use. When deciding which one to purchase, the choice will really come down to what size you prefer and which included tools are most important to you.

If you're unsure, the Leatherman Skeletool CX is a great multitool that will come in handy if you're hiking or camping. It's a slim, light tool that can easily clip onto a backpack or belt, and it's made of durable material — you won't have to worry about its 154-centimeter premium steel blade becoming dull. That blade pops out and locks into place smoothly with a one-handed movement and is one of seven tools included in the product. The other six are wire cutters, hard-wire cutters, a large-bit driver, a carabiner/bottle opener, regular pliers, and a precise set of needlenose pliers.

The Skeletool CX naturally lacks some of the tools you'd find on a larger multitool, like the Leatherman Free P2. You'll want to opt for the latter if you're camping and want your multitool to include functions like a saw, file, can opener, and scissors. If you already have those and want a slimmer multitool for more basic uses, you can find the Leatherman Skeletool CX on Amazon for $89.95. Leatherman offers the tool with a 25-year warranty.