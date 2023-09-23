Who Makes DeWalt Power Tools? And How Good Are They Really?
For many people, power tools are life-long companions. From their homes to their vehicles and workplaces, power tools make it possible to maintain things that are important to us (or other people). Because of this, it's not surprising that consumers can be quite picky when it comes to power tool quality.
If you're in the market for new power tools and come across the DeWalt brand, you may wonder if it's worth the investment. A quality power tool brand for professionals and DIYers alike, DeWalt is an American company known for its dependability, durability, and innovative solutions.
Made in the United States, DeWalt uses materials from around the world to create a range of power tools that you can use for construction, manufacturing, and woodworking. Not to mention, DeWalt power tool owners can save a lot of money by sharing batteries across other DeWalt products. So, who makes DeWalt tools, and why does it matter?
Who makes DeWalt power tools?
While officially under the umbrella of the Stanley Black & Decker group of companies, DeWalt has had a long history of its own before its acquisition. In 1922, Raymond DeWalt invented the world's first radial arm saw. Initially marketed as the "DeWalt Wonder-Worker," the electric universal woodworking machine could be configured in nine different ways. Three years later, his patent was officially granted in the United States.
In 1924, Raymond DeWalt founded the DeWalt Products Company, which experienced rapid expansion in the early 1940s to support the World War II efforts. By 1960, Black & Decker acquired DeWalt and helped fuel its growth for the years to come. In 1992, DeWalt launched its first line of portable power tools and has continued on its path of innovation ever since.
After 30 years of competition, Stanley and Black & Decker agreed on a merger in 2009. According to the New York Times, the merger was set to reduce millions in costs for both companies amid slowing construction brought about by the real estate crash. In addition, it helped consolidate its operations and expertise, which led to jumps in development within its manufacturing processes.
DeWalt's manufacturing processes
After its acquisition, DeWalt benefited from Stanley Black & Decker's global manufacturing facilities and consolidated research, design, and engineering teams. Aside from power tools, DeWalt has launched over 1,000 products, which range from household tools to jump starters to electric vehicle chargers. In fact, there are a couple of strange DeWalt tools, like the Stud Finder, Door and Panel Dolly, and Cable Stripper, that someone out there has a very specific need for in their day-to-day life.
Stanley Black & Decker has also strongly committed to decarbonizing its operations and waste reduction practices, including the DeWalt brand. Although not all DeWalt tools are made in the United States, the American company states explicitly which products are made in the USA using global materials. Due to cost, quality, or availability issues, DeWalt sources some of its components from countries such as Brazil, the U.K., Italy, Mexico, and China.
To determine if your DeWalt power tool was made in the United States, you can check if they have a "Made in the USA from Global Materials" label. So, if you're a proud American who wants to support your local workers, you can keep an eye out for these special stickers. According to its website, its U.S.-based facilities manufacture tools like grinders, grills, impact drivers, and reciprocating saws.
DeWalt's reputation as an innovative brand
With a century of manufacturing under its belt, it's no secret that DeWalt has been a leader in its industry, especially for its durability and long-lasting tendencies. However, it's also becoming known for its commitment to a greener future.
In recent times, Stanley Black & Decker has made several strides in innovating its battery technology to create a world less dependent on fossil fuels. In line with this, DeWalt has produced other remarkable products, such as the DeWalt Powerstack, powered by pouch cell batteries, which offers award-winning performance within the construction industry. Aside from its electrical efficiency, DeWalt also claims that its products are 64% quieter than its gas-powered competitors.
Lastly, DeWalt has been consistently lauded in the Pro Tool Innovation Awards, such as the DeWalt 13A Electric Pressure Washer winning Best Electric Pressure Washer of the Year in 2022. With this, it's safe to say that if you want to invest in a system proven to deliver consistently innovative products, you may want to consider choosing DeWalt over other power tool brands.
DeWalt warranty & support
Unfortunately, no manufacturing company is perfect, no matter how good. However, DeWalt offers its consumers peace of mind with a robust warranty and support system. When you register your DeWalt power tools through MyDEWALT, you can access information about each of your power tools, such as warranty services.
In some cases, your power tools may also be recalled due to issues that only appear after extended use. In recent times, DeWalt has recalled battery packs, electric drills, and circular saws. If you're having issues with your DeWalt power tools, you can easily contact a DeWalt Expert through the DeWalt website. However, it's recommended to first check the FAQ section for common questions from other DeWalt power tool owners.
Should you need to have your DeWalt power tool repaired, you can use the DeWalt online portal to ship the tools to the nearest factory-owned location or order replacement parts.