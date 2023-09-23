Who Makes DeWalt Power Tools? And How Good Are They Really?

For many people, power tools are life-long companions. From their homes to their vehicles and workplaces, power tools make it possible to maintain things that are important to us (or other people). Because of this, it's not surprising that consumers can be quite picky when it comes to power tool quality.

If you're in the market for new power tools and come across the DeWalt brand, you may wonder if it's worth the investment. A quality power tool brand for professionals and DIYers alike, DeWalt is an American company known for its dependability, durability, and innovative solutions.

Made in the United States, DeWalt uses materials from around the world to create a range of power tools that you can use for construction, manufacturing, and woodworking. Not to mention, DeWalt power tool owners can save a lot of money by sharing batteries across other DeWalt products. So, who makes DeWalt tools, and why does it matter?