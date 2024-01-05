6 Of The Most Impressive Car Roof Tents To Try In 2024

Many rooftop tent containers tend to come with a bit of bulk to them, considering a whole sleeping space is stuffed inside them. That can usually mean the bigger and heavier the container, the more your gas mileage will be affected — especially if you don't change how you drive to accommodate the tent. However, the Roofnest Falcon 2 doesn't pose as much of a bulk problem because the container is only 6.5 inches in height when closed. It can then open up to the max headroom of 60 inches.

This highly rated roof tent has excellent ratings, with 4.9 out of five stars on Roofnest's website, but it comes at the hefty price tag of $3,595. In Outdoor GearLab's review, it is stated that the tent is effortless to set up since it is a pop-up style, and the canopy is more breathable than other nylon versions.

A downside, though, is that the tent is pretty expensive for the size because it only sleeps two, and there isn't any room for the ladder or additional bedding while the tent is collapsed down, meaning you'll have to store everything in the vehicle. However, it does come with many accessories and options, like a 2-inch memory foam mattress, an anti-condensation mat, and a privacy tent.