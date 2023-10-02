2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness First Drive: Part Hatchback, Part SUV, All Subaru

Most automakers replace their small hatchbacks with crossover SUVs, but with the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness, Subaru has imbued one of those hatchbacks with the same off-road capability and rugged styling.

Like the natural wonders Subaru's marketing department says customers will use it to explore, the Crosstrek Wilderness came about through a slow and deliberate process. Subaru made a name for itself as one of the first automakers to sell all-wheel drive cars, giving it a rough-and-ready character expressed in sturdy wagons like the Outback. In 2013, Subaru applied a similar formula to a smaller vehicle with the Crosstrek, giving the Impreza hatchback a suspension lift and some plastic body cladding.

Now in its third generation, the Crosstrek has become a strong competitor to the smaller crossovers despite its obvious hatchback DNA. But Subaru isn't stopping there. As part of the 2024-model-year redesign that ushered in the third-generation Crosstrek, Subaru is giving this model the Wilderness treatment previously applied to the Outback and Forester. That means enhanced off-road capability and even more plastic body cladding. These changes move the Crosstrek Wilderness even further away from its Impreza roots, and bring it closer to being a true SUV.