2024 Subaru Crosstrek First Drive: Success Through Evolution

The Crosstrek's interior was clearly designed with purpose and functionality in mind. The Base and Premium trims come with cloth upholstery, which is really quite comfortable, and while none of the cabin's materials are particularly luxurious, the overall fit and finish is great.

Multimedia tech gets a big boost for 2024, with the addition of Subaru's 11.6-inch vertical infotainment display. The company's native Starlink infotainment system is a little rudimentary and the menu structure is somewhat convoluted, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect wirelessly with this setup, and that's definitely the way I'd go day to day. If you want the 11.6-inch screen (you do), you need to step up to at least the Premium model. The Crosstrek's Base trim level makes do with a pair of 7-inch screens, and while, yes, that's technically more digital real estate, the lower display is a fixed climate control panel, and smartphone mirroring can't be done wirelessly.

Safety tech is one of Subaru's strong suits, and its EyeSight suite comes on every single Crosstrek. This includes things like forward-collision warning and adaptive cruise control, though lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring are optional on the Premium and Sport and standard Limited. Additionally, Crosstreks equipped with blind-spot and lane-keep tech get a new Automatic Emergency Steering function, which works at speeds up to 50 mph and can steer the car around an obstacle if the blind spots are clear. I'll have to take Subaru's word for that last one, though I can say for sure that the lane-keeping tech in general is a little overprotective and quick to activate, especially on the highway.