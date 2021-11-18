2022 Jeep Renegade gains the Altitude Package and more

Jeep has offered some details on the 2022 Renegade crossover SUV. The automaker says Renegade still has best-in-class off-road capability, the ability to experience open-air driving, and fuel-efficient powertrains. The standard engine is a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a nine-speed automatic transmission, promising performance on and off the road.

New for 2022 is the Renegade Altitude Package. The Altitude Package adds gloss black features, including badging, grille rings, rear valance, and turn signal bezels. Altitude Package buyers also get black exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, 18-inch gloss black wheels, and deluxe cloth or leather seats with Ski Gray accent stitches. The interior also receives gloss black accents and a black headliner.

Also new for 2022 is a standard 8.4-inch touchscreen with GPS navigation for Sport and Latitude models. The Limited trim also has a unique front grille, fog lamps, mirror caps, rear valance, and 18-inch wheels. The standard 1.3-liter direct-injection turbo engine provides 177 horsepower and 210 pound-foot of torque.

Active grille shutters and engine start-stop technology help improve fuel efficiency. The active shutters are available on Trialhawk models. Jeep continues to offer its Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4×4 systems on the Renegade featuring the Jeep Selec-Terrain system. That 4×4 system has five driving modes, including Auto, Snow, Sand, and Mud. Trailhawk models get a Rock mode as well.

Other highlights for the Renegade Trailhawk model include standard Jeep Active Drive Low with an improved 21:1 crawl ratio. The model has 8.7-inches of ground clearance, skid plates, and red front and rear tow hooks. Jeep says it delivers up to 8.1-inches of wheel articulation and features Hill-decent control. Trailhawk can also ford 19-inches of water.

Renegade features a class-exclusive disconnecting rear axle and Power Transfer Unit to improve fuel economy for 4×4 models. In addition, 4×4 trims can also tow up to 2000 pounds. Jeep fits the Renegade with over 70 standard and available safety and security features. Among those features are the first Forward Collision Warning-Plus and LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus in the segment.

For 2022, the infotainment systems will continue to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 8.4-inch infotainment systems also have integrated Bluetooth, HD radio, navigation capability, voice command, streaming audio support, and SiriusXM Radio. For 2022, the only version of the Renegade available without 4×4 capability is the Sport. All Latitude, Limited, and Trailhawk models are exclusively 4×4.

Jeep offers seven colors for 2022, including Alpine White, Bikini, Black, Colorado Red, Graphite Gray, Slate Blue, and Sting-Gray. There are several available interior colors as well depending on the model, including trespass black with grillz accents, black leather with grillz accents, black/ski gray with grillz accents, black/ski gray leather with grillz accents, and on the Trailhawk exclusively Trailhawk black with ruby red accents. Jeep doesn’t mention fuel economy numbers for the 2022 Renegade. Presumably, fuel economy is unchanged from last year.

2021 Renegade 4×4 models with the 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo were rated for 23 MPG city and 29 MPG Highway with 26 MPG combined. Having owned a 2021 Renegade 4×4, I found it next to impossible to achieve that fuel economy in the city. I also found the start/stop technology to be a nuisance. It took so long to start the engine that if it turned off after stopping at a traffic signal if I needed to accelerate quickly into traffic, the vehicle would lurch forward because it wouldn’t start until I had already applied throttle making the acceleration very jerky. The turbo engine also had significant turbo lag, making the first few seconds of acceleration very slow. It appears that Jeep has discontinued the standard 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine as it’s not mentioned in the data for the 2022 model.