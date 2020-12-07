2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid MSRP increases by $200

Subaru has announced the official pricing for the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid SUV. The new MSRP starts at $35,345, only a $200 increase from the previous model year. For the extra money, buyers get a new front facia design, upgraded suspension, and the ability to drive up to 17 miles in EV mode.

Subaru says the StarDrive plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers EPA estimated 35 MPG/ 90 MPGe. Like most Subaru models, the vehicle retains its all-wheel-drive capability. The Crosstrek Hybrid is offered in a single trim with an option package and will land at Subaru dealers this winter. The front bumper and fog light trim are redesigned for 2021, and the hexagon grill features a silver metallic wing with a blue accent.

The retuned suspension features coils and dampers optimized for a better ride, improved handling, and improved steering response. The combustion engine is a 2.0-liter direct-injection Subaru Boxer paired with all-wheel drive and a Lineartronic CVT. A pair of electric motors are used in the hybrid system, with one functioning as an engine starter that can be powered by the engine to function as a generator for the hybrid battery.

The second motor powers the vehicle for hybrid and electric driving modes. The second motor is also able to charge the hybrid battery during regenerative braking. Subaru notes the Crosstrek Hybrid qualifies for High Occupancy Vehicle permits in multiple states. It may also be eligible for a $4502 federal tax credit, and some states offer rebates of up to $1500.

Subaru also fits the SUV with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control for better performance in off-road conditions. The SUV offers 8.7-inches of ground clearance and can tow 1000 pounds. The vehicle also features the Subaru EyeSight driver-assist system and STARLINK in-vehicle technology. The only option package adds $2500 to the price and includes a moonroof, heated steering wheel, navigation system, and eight-speaker audio system. The sticker price does not include the $1050 destination charge.