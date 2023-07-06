2024 Subaru Impreza RS Review: An Affordable AWD Puppy

Groupthink isn't necessarily a bad thing if you're following the crowd to some of the best new car options, though if it means shoppers overlook the 2024 Subaru Impreza RS, then they're undoubtedly missing out. A few heavyweights — I'm looking at you, Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla — dominate the affordable hatchback segment, and with good reason: they're reliable and predictable. That's not to say there's no space for a more off-beat option, especially one which doesn't break the bank, and that's just what the 2024 Impreza RS represents.

Subaru has intentionally simplified its Impreza line-up, in what feels a lot like recognition that the non-SUV segment is progressively shrinking. For the 2024 model year, your choices boil down to a single body style — it's a hatchback or nothing — three trims, and two engines, both with CVTs.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The styling has seen a massage, not a reinvention, too. It's not an ugly car, though I'd also say it's not tremendously memorable either. The grille is larger and the headlamps more squinting and angular, while the black contrast trim on this Impreza RS model looks good. It gets 18-inch dark gray finish alloy wheels, too, plus LED headlights and fog lamps.