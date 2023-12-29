5 Things You Need To Consider When Buying A Car Rooftop Tent For Camping
Not much compares to spending time in the great outdoors. It's a chance to get away from the monotony of day-to-day life and explore the beauty of nature in diverse locations near or far from home. However, while camping is an opportunity to disconnect and get closer to nature, you'll still need shelter while out in the wilderness. For many, that means pitching a tent or spending money on a cabin. However, a growing number of people are turning to rooftop tents and other innovative camping tech to keep them safe during their camping adventures.
Rooftop tents have a lot of advantages over traditional camping setups, including being comfortable, convenient, and easy to pitch. In fact, many high-quality models can be pitched in just a few minutes. All you have to do is find a secure place to park, unfurl the straps and latches, raise the roof, and you're good to go.
Since a rooftop tent sits high atop your vehicle, you can avoid spending uncomfortable nights close to the ground and the uninvited critters, dampness, and uneven terrain that often come with it. Although it may be tempting to head straight to the nearest camping store and buy the first rooftop tent that catches your eye, you should take the time to consider the following five things before making your purchase.
Compatibility with your vehicle
First and foremost, you need to be sure the tent you're thinking about buying is compatible with your vehicle. As you would expect, rooftop tents come in many shapes and sizes, but not all of them will be a good fit. If you're planning to deck out your SUV, 4x4, or utility van with a rooftop tent, you're in luck because most rooftop tents are compatible with a variety of vehicles. Still, you want to be sure the tent you choose works with the model of your car before making any decisions.
You'll start by checking the weight capacity of your car's roof. You can find this information in the owner's manual or on the manufacturer's website. Keep in mind that you should take note of the weight of the tent and the weight of its occupants when in use, as well as the dynamic weight capacity (the weight capacity when the vehicle is moving) and static weight capacity (the weight capacity when the vehicle is stationary) when doing these calculations.
Roof rack configuration
Once you're sure your vehicle is compatible with the rooftop tent you're thinking about buying, your next step is to look at the specifications of your car's roof rack or rails because the tent you choose must be compatible with these fixtures. Just because most SUVs, 4x4s, and utility vehicles can handle the weight of a rooftop tent doesn't mean the roof rack kit it came with can stand up to the weight of a rooftop tent. In fact, many times they can't, especially if you're planning on buying a tent that's on the heavier side.
Since some rooftop tents only work with certain types of racks or bars, you'll need to check to see if your current setup matches these requirements. If not, you may have to invest in additional equipment. There's a good chance you'll have to upgrade your roof racks so they can safely handle the extra weight on your vehicle. At a minimum, you need to ensure your vehicle's crossbars can accommodate the tent's weight, which may involve buying extra load carrier feet for the crossbars to connect them to the raised rails that came with your vehicle.
Hard shell versus soft shell
There are two basic types of rooftop tents — hard shell and soft shell. Both have pluses and minuses, and the one you choose will have a lot to do with your budget and your vehicle's storage space. If affordability and space are concerns, you'll want to go with a soft shell tent.
Soft shell tents are typically bigger than hard shell tents and usually have enough space for three or more campers to sleep comfortably, especially in designs with overhangs or annexes. Camping is one of the best opportunities for downloading astronomy apps and going stargazing, especially since some soft shell tents come with zippable rooftop windows. They pack up nicely for easy storage and are lighter and easier to set up than hard shell tents.
While soft shell tents have a lot going for them, hard shell tents are usually a better buy if they're compatible with your vehicle and you can permit yourself the luxury of spending extra cash on one. Their aerodynamic design makes them easy to travel with, and they're usually much easier to pitch and takedown than their soft shell counterparts. Since they're stronger and made of sturdier material, they'll hold up better than soft shell tents in inclement weather while providing better protection from wind and rain. You can also add insulation to them and even mount solar panels on top as well.
Setup and convenience
A big part of the appeal of rooftop tents is how easy they are to pitch and put away, but not all rooftop tents are created equal. When you shop for rooftop tents, you'll find many models featuring a pop-up or fold-out design that can be ready in minutes. Hard shell tents usually have hydraulic or gas-assisted struts that allow them to pop up almost instantly once they're unlatched. While soft shell tents require a little more effort, they're still much faster to set up than most ground tents, typically unfolding with a simple pull.
You'll also want to evaluate the takedown process when deciding which rooftop tent to buy. Well-designed tents are easy to put away, with most of them having intuitive folding mechanisms and integrated storage for poles and ladders. This is a huge time saver, especially if you tend to change locations frequently. However, don't overlook comfort and space when deciding which tent to buy. Most rooftop tents come with built-in mattresses and lots of headroom, and some have annexes that offer additional space.
Durability and weather resistance
You want to be ready for the unexpected when you go camping, and your rooftop tent is a big part of this. Whether you're dealing with whipping winds, torrential rain, or sweltering heat, your rooftop tent should be able to stand up to the elements, keeping you safe, dry, and comfortable.
Hard shell tents are usually built with materials like fiberglass, ABS plastic, or aluminum, all of which can withstand even severe weather conditions. The hard shell protects against rain, wind, and slow, and their design usually eliminates the need for additional rainflies. They're also generally resistant to UV damage and stand up well to prolonged sunlight. Hard shell tents typically have a long lifespan, resisting the wear and tear that comes with frequent use and exposure to the elements.
Although soft shell tents tend to be less durable than their hard shell counterparts, there's a lot of variation among those on offer, so you'll want to ensure you choose one that's suitable for the various situations you'll face while camping. Polyester cotton tends to be the best material for canopy fabric because it's durable, breathable, and stands up to UV rays. As for the poles and frames, aluminum is an excellent choice because it's lightweight yet strong, making it ideal for stability and easy setup. The tent you choose should also be waterproof and mold-resistant to ensure your comfort in damp conditions.