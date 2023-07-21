The 5 Best Android Apps For Astronomy

If you're looking for an easier way to plan your stargazing activity, then you might want to check out Nightshift Stargazing. The app provides all the information you'll need to make the most out of your night. It tells you the weather condition (both current and forecast) in your area, including cloud cover and precipitation.

You can also look at the astronomical highlights for a particular night. This will give you valuable insights, such as when the sun and moon will rise and set, what phase the moon will be in, how long it will be dark outside, which planets will be visible, what time you can observe each visible planet, and whether there will be any active meteor showers.

If the app indicates that a specific night is excellent for stargazing, it will also provide a complete list of the best celestial objects for observation, the times you can see them, and with what equipment (e.g., naked eye, binoculars, telescope). If, however, the app indicates no stargazing opportunities, you can opt to receive a notification once conditions change.

If you're looking to observe one of the other seven solar system planets or one of the 15,000 deep-sky objects (DSO) in the app's database, you can also easily do so. Nightshift Stargazing will tell you the days and times you can see your object of interest, its rising and setting times, and the best equipment for viewing.