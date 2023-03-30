The Coolest Ways To Use Augmented Reality On Your Android Phone

While augmented reality (AR) may seem like sci-fi jargon, and associated with expensive, experimental devices like the Microsoft Hololens, in fact, augmented reality is widely available, and has been for some time. If you've ever played "Pokémon Go," you've experienced augmented reality. To put it as plainly as possible, augmented reality is an experience in which you interact with digital objects in the real world through an interface. This includes everything from games like "Pokémon Go" to the AR Ruler app, which allows you to measure objects or even whole rooms using your phone.

It's important to note that your mileage may vary with augmented reality apps, and what's available today may not exist tomorrow, or be functional on every version of Android. For example, the intriguing AR graffiti app WallaMe is no longer available on the Play Store, and other augmented reality apps such as "Angry Birds: Isle of Pigs" and Civilisations AR don't currently work on Android 12.

While some apps such as Google Lens are completely free, others such as PhotoPills charge for access to the app. Depending on your needs, it can be worth the money to obtain the unique tools and entertainment that augmented reality offers.