The Best Uses For Google Lens On Your Android Phone

Google launched Lens back in 2017 for Android and 2018 for iOS, but if you used it at all close to the launch date, you'll know that while it was pretty neat and showed a lot of potential, it certainly wasn't perfect. Fast-forward five years and a great many updates, and Google Lens has become a powerful tool that allows its users to simply point their phone cameras at an object and get a wealth of information about it. While it's a standalone app, Google Lens' functionality is also integrated into the Search widget and the Search bar, as well as many third-party camera and gallery apps.

According to Google, Lens works by comparing image searches from users to images on the internet and ranking them based on how accurately the features in the users' search queries matches what it found on the internet. If an image search in Lens closely resembles something that Google has information about, it will give the user that information. It sounds like a pretty basic process, but Google's artificial intelligence prowess and cloud-computing chops mean it's able to accurately give users results based on searches performed with Lens.