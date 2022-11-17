Google Maps And Search Serve Up New Features In Time For The Holidays

With the holidays soon approaching, retail outlets and food establishments — whether online or in person — are ramping up their efforts to get consumers excited for the days to come. Google is no different in this regard and has been hard at work preparing new features for its various platforms in preparation for the food and shopping festivities. In September, we saw the tech giant launch a host of new shopping tools and features in Search and Google to help buyers get a better idea of what they're getting, more easily find the products they're looking for, and know that the price they're getting is actually a deal.

From 3D sneaker previews to the impressive "Shop the look" that helps assemble outfits based on a selection of clothing, it's clear Google is getting into the holiday spirit in its own way. Software smarts are basically Google's main "thing" at the moment, and some nifty, new shopping features launching today in preparation for the 2022 holiday season expand on the aforementioned shopping features while some new ones accommodate a wider range of consumers.