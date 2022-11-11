The Hidden Google Maps Feature You Need To Use If You Have An Electric Car
Google's been busy updating and adding new features to Google Maps. It added electric car charger location support a few years ago, and updated the service with a charger status function in 2019. This new feature enabled EV drivers to add charging stations to their points of interest, while showing the expected charging speed, the number of ports available, or if the charging station is out of service.
Moreover, Google Maps gained a wildfire boundary feature, green navigation options, and a nifty grocery pickup feature in 2021. Despite the handy updates, not everyone likes using Google Maps, and there are many alternatives to Google in the Play Store or App Store if you want to try a different navigation app.
But if you have an EV, a hidden feature in Google Maps could make the recharging process as easy as pie. Google released a Google Maps update in 2019 to help users find nearby charging stations compatible with their EV plugs or charging ports.
Hassle-free EV charging
Modern electric vehicles leave the factory with a Type 1 or Type 2 socket (for slow or fast charging) and a CCS or CHAdeMO socket for DC fast charging (per Pod Point). Meanwhile, Tesla EVs use a proprietary charging socket. All this technical jargon can be confusing to the average EV driver. Still, this hidden feature in Google Maps could ease the comfort of finding a compatible charging station that supports the charging plugs of any EV.
First reported by Android Police in late 2019, having the ability to filter EV charging stations by plug type is a godsend. After searching for EV chargers in Google Maps, there's a dropdown menu in the filter bar to search which charging stations have specific plugs and the available slots. Moreover, a new Electric Vehicle Settings in the menu allows users to select or change the particular plug type.
Whether your EV has a J1772, CCS Combo 1, Type 2, CCS Combo 2, CHAdeMO, or Tesla socket, Google Maps has you covered. Android Police adds that Google Maps was not the first navigation app to have this EV-specific feature, and the service is not yet available in all parts of the world.