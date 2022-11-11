The Hidden Google Maps Feature You Need To Use If You Have An Electric Car

Google's been busy updating and adding new features to Google Maps. It added electric car charger location support a few years ago, and updated the service with a charger status function in 2019. This new feature enabled EV drivers to add charging stations to their points of interest, while showing the expected charging speed, the number of ports available, or if the charging station is out of service.

Moreover, Google Maps gained a wildfire boundary feature, green navigation options, and a nifty grocery pickup feature in 2021. Despite the handy updates, not everyone likes using Google Maps, and there are many alternatives to Google in the Play Store or App Store if you want to try a different navigation app.

But if you have an EV, a hidden feature in Google Maps could make the recharging process as easy as pie. Google released a Google Maps update in 2019 to help users find nearby charging stations compatible with their EV plugs or charging ports.