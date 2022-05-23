The Best Pokémon In Pokémon Go
"Pokémon Go" burst onto the scene in 2016 and quickly took the world of mobile gaming by storm. Niantic, the company behind the augmented reality game, has found several ways to keep it relevant and add more things for fans to do within the game, both free and paid. The raiding system is ever-changing and PvP battling was a major update, but most of all, fans still care about catching the best Pokémon – be it in the wild, through raids, or as a bonus from research quests.
There are many ways to determine the best Pokémon, such as, perhaps, by gauging how well they battle against other monsters, or it could be how beautiful they are, though most players go by the highest combat power (CP). Despite which Pokémon are the best, one thing that's for sure is there are practically countless options. It should be noted that some of the best Pokémon are not even in-game yet, but they can be found within the master code for "Pokémon Go." Luckily, data miners like those at Silph Road typically share new Pokémon found in the game's code so trainers know what monsters may soon be added to "Pokémon Go."
Top 10 monsters in Pokémon Go right now
For many "Pokémon Go" trainers, the best Pokémon is determined by their combat power. While there are other important stats, the combat power ultimately determines how effective a monster can be against another. For example, you wouldn't put a 4000 CP Slaking up against a 150 CP Squirtle. So, what are the top 10 best Pokémon in "Pokémon Go" based on max combat power?
It should be noted that typically these Pokémon won't have this high of a combat power upon being caught. This usually requires an evolution from the Pokémon's base monster as well as some powering up. For example, Slaking — one of the highest CP Pokémon — evolves from Vigoroth. Then, after evolving, a trainer would need to use Pokémon-specific candy to increase its CP. This process can take a while, which is why Pokémon Go trainers are so invested.
- Slaking, CP: 4431
- Garchomp, CP: 3,962
- Tyranitar, CP: 3,834
- Mega Latios, CP: 3,812
- Dragonite, CP: 3,792
- Metagross, CP: 3,791
- Salamence, CP: 3,749
- Rhyperior CP: 3,733
- Hydreigon, CP: 3,625
- Haxorus, CP 3,593
Some of the strongest beasts can't be caught yet
We mentioned the master code behind "Pokémon Go" earlier. Of course, the Pokémon currently in the game are present in the code, but what about the options set to be added later on? Well, they're also there, at least some of them. This is what makes adding new monsters to "Pokémon Go" such a seemingly seamless process. Pokémon are sometimes in the master code for several months before they're obtainable by devoted trainers from around the world.
Pokémon have a delayed arrival in the game for many reasons. For one, creator Niantic typically releases new monsters in waves. This is smart because it spreads out the content for trainers. Perhaps this is one of the many reasons why the game has enjoyed such success, whereas "Wizard's Unite," another augmented reality game from Niantic, failed after only a few years.
Here are 10 Pokémon that you can't catch in "Pokémon Go" yet, but that are expected to launch in the future. These monsters are based not on potential CP, as that may change once they are introduced in-game, but instead on fan anticipation — after all, CP isn't everything, and some Pokémon and just so dang cute.
- Kaeleon, generation 3
- Shaymin, generation 4
- Phione, generation 4
- Manaphy, generation 4
- Arecus, generation4
- Larvesta, generation 5
- Volcarona, generation 5
- Keldeo, generation 5
- Zorua, generation 5
- Zoroark, generation 5
Potential trainers should note that all combat powers mentioned are based on the max Pokémon level. If you're a newbie, you may not be able to capture that 4000+ CP monster.