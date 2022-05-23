The Best Pokémon In Pokémon Go

"Pokémon Go" burst onto the scene in 2016 and quickly took the world of mobile gaming by storm. Niantic, the company behind the augmented reality game, has found several ways to keep it relevant and add more things for fans to do within the game, both free and paid. The raiding system is ever-changing and PvP battling was a major update, but most of all, fans still care about catching the best Pokémon – be it in the wild, through raids, or as a bonus from research quests.

There are many ways to determine the best Pokémon, such as, perhaps, by gauging how well they battle against other monsters, or it could be how beautiful they are, though most players go by the highest combat power (CP). Despite which Pokémon are the best, one thing that's for sure is there are practically countless options. It should be noted that some of the best Pokémon are not even in-game yet, but they can be found within the master code for "Pokémon Go." Luckily, data miners like those at Silph Road typically share new Pokémon found in the game's code so trainers know what monsters may soon be added to "Pokémon Go."