The Difference Between The Three Main Satellite Types

Any man-made object meant to stay in low-Earth orbit is an LEO satellite. Per the European Space Agency, "low-Earth orbit" is 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) or closer, ranging to as close as 160 kilometers (99.5 miles) in special cases. For reference, the average airliner cruises at an altitude of between 6 to 8 miles above sea level (via Pilot Institute), so they're only close in the astronomical sense. Nobody's in danger of bumping their head on a satellite.

For most LEO satellites, being close to the surface is a feature, not a bug. LEOs take the best satellite images and support surface-level services like broadband internet. The short distance also means short ping times, so fast, low-latency data is also the province of LEO satellites. The next time you land a noscope headshot on a friend or loved one while gaming over something like Starlink, thank LEOs.

Since LEOs move quickly across Earth's surface compared with things on larger loops, single LEO satellites have limited utility in communications. Instead, they tend to come in constellations, which the IAU and other authorities define as networks of LEO satellites linked to one another and designed to handle data over a large area of the Earth. Unlike GEO and MEO satellites, LEOs orbit close enough that their orbits can change from one rotation to the next, a quality used by engineers and astronomers to maximize global coverage.