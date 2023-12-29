5 Highly Rated Car Tents For Your Next Camping Getaway

There are many different styles of tents: traditional, rooftop, and even suspended, which hang above the ground. In the past few years — especially with the increase in overlanders — car and SUV tents have become a popular option for people who do not want to install a tent on their vehicle's roof or would rather utilize the interior space of their vehicle during camping trips.

Car and SUV tents usually consist of the user opening the back door of their vehicle and using it as the main point of connection between the tent and the rest of the vehicle. This style of tent is not meant for sedan or coupe vehicles. Based on professional and average user reviews, below is a list of highly-rated car tents that can help bring your camping trips to a new level. For more on our methodology of how we gathered this list, look to the end of this article.