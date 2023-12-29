5 Highly Rated Car Tents For Your Next Camping Getaway
There are many different styles of tents: traditional, rooftop, and even suspended, which hang above the ground. In the past few years — especially with the increase in overlanders — car and SUV tents have become a popular option for people who do not want to install a tent on their vehicle's roof or would rather utilize the interior space of their vehicle during camping trips.
Car and SUV tents usually consist of the user opening the back door of their vehicle and using it as the main point of connection between the tent and the rest of the vehicle. This style of tent is not meant for sedan or coupe vehicles. Based on professional and average user reviews, below is a list of highly-rated car tents that can help bring your camping trips to a new level. For more on our methodology of how we gathered this list, look to the end of this article.
Napier Sportz SUV Tent
Are you looking for a tent that will give you more room for activities without having to leave the confines of the space? Coming in at the retail price of $459 on Napier's website and $388 on Amazon as of December 2023, the Napier Sportz SUV Tent can provide a resting area for up to six people. The attached space is a 10 feet by 10 feet tent with a 6 feet by 7 feet screen room. There are two large doors, three mesh windows, and two overhead skylights so you won't miss out on an out-of-this-world night sky view. It even comes with a one-year warranty.
According to Active Gear Review, though, Napier's stated set-up time of 15 minutes is a bit of a stretch. It took anywhere from half an hour to an hour, based on how quickly the user was putting together the tent and if they had any help. However, the review states that the tent is a stable and solid choice for a reasonable price point.
Rightline Gear 6-Person SUV Tent
The Rightline Gear 6-Person SUV Tent costs $246 on Amazon with a retail price of $280. In terms of reviews, over 1,000 people have rated this tent, and 75% have placed it at four or five stars. Many loved the tent and are still using it a year or two later with no issues. The biggest complaint was that the ropes and stakes that came with the tent were of a cheaper quality, but those types of items usually get upgraded with use.
At 8 feet by 8 feet by 7.2 feet, it is a bit small in size compared to some other six-person camping car tents. Still, the Rightline description clearly states that it is intended to allow you to utilize the space in the back of your vehicle as a sleeping arrangement while allowing the space in the tent to sleep more people. Ultimately, it is up to you how you want to use your vehicle's space, especially if you plan on bringing other high-tech camping gadgets along for the trip.
North East Harbor Universal SUV Camping Tent
The North East Harbor SUV Camping Tent, priced at $145 on Amazon, has a universal fit, meaning it will fit around several types of vehicles, like minivans, SUVs, crossovers, and even a pickup truck with a bed cap. It also allows you to quickly remove the car tent to be a stand-alone tent if you need your vehicle for any driving purposes, which can definitely come in handy. Attach the tailgating accessories roll and the loop on the tent together, and you're good to go.
The description states that this tent is 8 feet by 8 feet with 64 square feet of room and can sleep up to eight people. This indicates that two would be in the cargo, and five adults or four adults and two children could sleep inside the tent. However, according to reviews, many people have claimed that even four people inside the tent are a tight fit. So, if it is just you and maybe another person, it will feel like a glamping trip with the amount of room.
Napier Backroadz SUV Tent
Napier has a vast array of tents. If you're looking for something a bit smaller than a six-person tent, you can opt for the Napier Backroadz SUV Tent. It costs $319 through Napier's website and $258 on Amazon. This simple SUV tent is incredibly convenient because it helps you keep your camping gear organized with built-in pockets and even a lantern holder. Additionally, there is a full rainfly and door, window, and vent-zippered storm flaps to help keep you protected from the weather while also giving you privacy.
Amazon reviews are highly rated as well. A few consumers have come back to update their reviews and add stars because they like the tent so much. One thing to keep in mind, though, according to a couple of reviews, is that the poles are thick fiberglass, making putting the tent together a bit tiresome, and the whole product is bulky when putting it away in its carrier bag. However, many reviews establish that the tent is of good quality overall and works great as an SUV or stand-alone tent.
Hasika 2 Person Camping Tent
Sometimes, you may not want to go to your campsite and set up a tent, especially if you plan on sleeping in your vehicle anyway. That's where having a smaller tent setup may come in handy. The Hasika 2-Person Camping Tent, with a current 4.3-star rating from over 800 reviewers, is a good solution. It comes in two sizes, small at $49 and large at $56. The smaller size is meant for compact and midsize SUVs and hatchbacks, whereas the larger size is built for vans and full-size SUVs.
When you're car camping with the back door shut, it can get pretty stuffy inside. However, this tent style covers the open back door with a mesh to allow for ventilation while keeping the bugs out. It is also made from a polyester fabric, coated with silver PU, and has a 3,000 MM waterproof rating, so it is a great option for trying to stay dry and protecting you from UV rays. There's not much in the way of written bad reviews. The biggest complaint was straps breaking while trying to tie the tent down, so make sure to keep some extra heavy-duty straps, just in case.
How we chose these car tents
After extensive research through Amazon and professional reviewing websites like Active Gear Review, these five car and SUV tents were the top choices when considering price, quality, and ease of assembly. Additionally, as the title of the article states, these tents all have high-rating reviews from users. We do encourage you to do extra research to make sure these tents are a good fit for your vehicle's make and model, though. In the end, these tents would make a great present for any camping enthusiast or even a gift for yourself.