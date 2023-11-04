5 Unbeatable Gift Choices For Camping Enthusiasts

Perhaps the most important piece of gear in any camper's collection is a tent that is easy to set up and take down, condenses down to a compact and light package, and keeps you and your gear warm and dry at night. One tent that meets all these criteria is the Lynx 2-person tent from Alps Mountaineering.

The Lynx comes in three color combinations: the blue/green and grey/navy color combinations retail for $124.99 at Amazon, and the clay/rust combination (pictured above) is currently priced at $171.52.

This tent has a standard two-pole design and comes with two shock-corded aluminum folding poles for assembly. It has two doors and mesh windows at each end.

The Lynx 2 comes with a separate rain fly, aluminum stakes, and guy ropes for securing the fly. The footprint when pitched is 60 inches by 90 inches and the height at the tent's peak is 46 inches.

Gearlab rated the two-person Lynx 8 out of 10 overall, praising its roominess and ease of setup but noting that it was a bit heavy at nearly six pounds. In their review, Gearlab also noted that the windows on the Lynx made it easy for others to see inside, particularly when lanterns were lit.

I personally owned a Lynx 2 for almost a decade, spending more than 100 nights inside it. I found it to be exceptionally easy to pitch and break down, and the seams held up well to heavy use, keeping me and my dogs dry in the heaviest of downpours. I also found the Lynx plenty big enough to comfortably house two people, a large dog, and gear.