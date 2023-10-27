Mercedes Sprinter Vs Ford Transit: Which Is The Better Starter Camper Van?

Ford and Mercedes have both seized on the van life trend and made changes with camper conversions in mind. For the 2023 Sprinter, Mercedes dropped the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine in favor of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel and a gas-fueled 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

Ford introduced the 2023 Transit Trail, which comes in three sizes and includes a power inverter and 4G LTE modem with a built-in WiFi hotspot. While this is an enticing add-on, the hotspot only includes service for three months or 3GB, after which Transit Trail owners will have to subscribe to a compatible AT&T data plan.

The Transit Trail's network hardware, power inverter, and a standard 400-watt 110-volt outlet are advantages that the Sprinter doesn't have, and Ford now offers those extras in its regular Transit cargo van models, which start at $44,455 in comparison to the Transit Trail's base MSRP of $65,975.

The 2023 Sprinter 1500 is priced slightly higher than the base Transit model, starting at $45,795. The Sprinter 2500 costs about $1,000 more, and the larger 3500 starts at a little more than $52,000.

The Sprinter 3500 comes in three sizes: a 144-inch wheelbase model with a 102.8-inch roof as well as two 170-inch wheelbase models, one with a 114.2-inch roof and a high roof extended version that boosts the total interior capacity to 469.4 cubic feet. The biggest Transit, the Long-EL model, has an interior volume of 536.4 cubic feet. The high-roof extended Sprinter 3500 costs $63,235; the Transit Long-EL high-roof model is priced at about $53,000.