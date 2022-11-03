2023 Ford Transit Trail Is An RV Blank Canvas For Embracing #VanLife

If you've spent any time on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook during the past couple of years, you've probably seen the #VanLife hashtag pop up. RVs aren't new, but the pandemic, people increasingly working from home, and a desire to see more of the great outdoors (and preferably without a mask in the way) has boosted demand massively. While you might automatically think of huge, Class A behemoths, some of the biggest growth in the segment is actually Class B: smaller, more agile, and — importantly — far more affordable vans. That's just the market Ford is hoping to corner with its new 2023 Transit Trail.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

As the name suggests, it's the familiar Transit van but given an out-of-the-factory upgrade to suit RV duty: whether you're building out your van yourself, or turning to a professional upfitter. From the outside, the lifted, ruggedized van looks just about close enough to a regular Transit to be stealthy, not to mention hide mud and dirt with a new palette of relatively subtle colors.

On the inside, though, it's Ford's vision of a blank canvas. Rather than banks of shelving for Amazon packages, drawers, and bins for worksite tools, or rows of seats for airport transfers, the Transit Trail leaves its capacious rear empty. What you see here is just one vision of what the end result might look like.