2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter First Drive: A Van For All Seasons

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a rockstar in the van world, and not just because it wears the three-pointed star on its nose. The Sprinter helped popularize European-style vans in the United States; its influence can be seen in the current Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster—both adapted from European-market models.

So while it's not as luxurious as Mercedes' passenger cars, the Sprinter can claim to be just as much of a trendsetter. And if you're an outdoor enthusiast, plumber, or anyone else living #VanLife, you'll want to pay attention to the 2023 Sprinter, which gets a number of significant updates for the new model year.

While it's the same platform that debuted for the 2019 model year, the 2023 Sprinter has a revised engine and transmission lineup and a new all-wheel drive system that maintains some degree of off-road capability, Mercedes claims. Because these days, seemingly every new vehicle needs to have some degree of off-road capability to attract shoppers' attention.