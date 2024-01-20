Electric Chainsaw Pros And Cons You Should Know Before You Buy

Like anything else, when there are pros, there are also cons and electric chainsaws do have a couple of them. In terms of power, gas chainsaws tend to hold the lead — that isn't to say that some electric chainsaws can't compete, but the more affordable the electric chainsaw, typically, the lower the power will be. For example, Dewalt's XR 12-inch 20V Battery Chainsaw Kit is only $246 on Amazon but only has 550 Watts of power. Greenwork's 82V 18-inch Chainsaw can reach the power of a 50cc gas chainsaw but at the retail price of $350. To put it into perspective, a 50cc engine is about 3.3 horsepower, whereas 550 Watts is approximately 0.73 horsepower. That's over three times the amount of power coming from a gas-powered chainsaw. In addition to an electric chainsaw's smaller power supply, the battery isn't included, which can run you anywhere from $180 to $490, depending on the AH battery you choose.

Another con is the type of electric chainsaw you plan to run — corded or cordless. Though corded tools tend to have more power because they aren't limited to a battery's voltage capacity, as the tool user, you are limited to where you can use your chainsaw. Will you need an extension cord? Are there any outlets nearby? With that being said, even using a cordless chainsaw has the drawback of having to wait for a battery to charge once you've drained it. A Makita 18v LXT 5.0Ah battery takes 45 minutes. However, you can combat this problem with more batteries in your arsenal.