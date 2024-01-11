5 Makita Tools For A Great Looking Yard This Spring

Makita's history is vast, and the tool company is always looking for innovative ways to stay on top with Milwaukee and Dewalt. On March 31, 2022, Makita stopped making gas engine tools, meaning everything went to electric, whether cordless or corded. This included all tools needed for yard work — even the company's most heavy-duty lawnmower runs off Makita's massive 40v battery system.

With that being said, Makita has a wide variety of electric yard tools that can be used for landscaping and general yard maintenance. These tools are easy to use and can be started with just the simple push of a button, so everyone can use them without the difficulty of dealing with a pull cord, which many other yard tools come with.

Based on professional reviews from Pro Tool Reviews, a reputable review publication in the tool industry, as well as a variety of reviews from satisfied customers, here are five Makita tools to get your yard in tip-top shape this spring. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this list.