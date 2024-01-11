5 Makita Tools For A Great Looking Yard This Spring
Makita's history is vast, and the tool company is always looking for innovative ways to stay on top with Milwaukee and Dewalt. On March 31, 2022, Makita stopped making gas engine tools, meaning everything went to electric, whether cordless or corded. This included all tools needed for yard work — even the company's most heavy-duty lawnmower runs off Makita's massive 40v battery system.
With that being said, Makita has a wide variety of electric yard tools that can be used for landscaping and general yard maintenance. These tools are easy to use and can be started with just the simple push of a button, so everyone can use them without the difficulty of dealing with a pull cord, which many other yard tools come with.
Based on professional reviews from Pro Tool Reviews, a reputable review publication in the tool industry, as well as a variety of reviews from satisfied customers, here are five Makita tools to get your yard in tip-top shape this spring. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this list.
18V LXT Cordless 1.3 Gallon Sprayer
Gone are the days when you have to manually pump your pesticide sprayer just to keep the bugs and weeds out of your yard. Makita's Cordless 1.3 Gallon Sprayer, which runs off its 18V Lithium-Ion battery system, can spray up to 72 gallons on a 4.0Ah battery. The run time for this size battery is around five hours. Keep in mind that Makita also has a 5.0Ah and a 6.0Ah 18V battery, so the higher the Ah, the more time you'll get on one charge.
This Makita sprayer costs $195 at Home Depot and $183 on Amazon, with a 4.2 out of five rating from over 100 buyers. According to Pro Tool Reviews, this sprayer's greatest benefit is the option of what kind of spray nozzle to use based on what is needed for your yard. You'll find two nozzles at the end of the telescoping spray wand, which adjusts between 20-27 feet. You can use only one for more target spraying or both to cover a wide area quickly. Additionally, you can adjust the pressure between 19 and 38 PSI.
On Amazon, the consumers' biggest complaint about this sprayer is the dribble when you release the handle. Still, there is a lock-on feature for continuous spraying without manually holding it down, which can be nice for bigger areas.
36V LXT Brushless 21 Self-Propelled Commercial Lawn Mower
Are you looking to upgrade your lawn mower and be eco-friendly? Stepping away from gas-powered mowers can offer many benefits, including not directly contributing to air pollution and health issues. Don't throw it away, though — there are other uses for your old lawn mower engine. If you're already invested in the Makita 18V battery line, why not see if the Makita 36V LXT Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Commercial Lawn Mower is a good fit for your lawn needs? This mower will cost a bit upfront at $714 on Amazon, and that's for the tool only, but you'll save money in the long run since you don't have to buy gas.
This mower holds four Makita 18V batteries and uses two at a time to power. Besides the price, the only other con Pro Tool Reviews stated was that you have to manually hit the battery switch once the first set has been used up. Additionally, when the product was tested, all 6.0aH batteries were drained, and the mower lasted for 47 minutes.
The mower has a 21-inch blade that adjusts to 10 heights. According to a review on Amazon, though, the lowest setting is at 1.25 inches — keep in mind some grasses need to be cut lower. It also has a three-in-one design with a mulching plug, side discharge chute, and a grass catcher bag while having self-propelled technology that can run between speeds of 1.5-3 MPH.
36V LXT Brushless String Trimmer
Most of the time, lawn care comes with both mowing the yard and weed eating within the same chore day, and Makita's 36V LXT Brushless String Trimmer can help you finish the job. Pro Tool Reviews gives this tool a whooping 9.3/10 for its lightweight, speed, and lower noise output. The review also takes into consideration the price tag compared to the other Makita weed eaters. This one runs cheaper on Amazon for $329 with a 4.7 out of five rating from over 200 reviewers.
This bump and feed string trimmer can run up to an hour and a half on two 18V 5.0Ah batteries running simultaneously, and even with the batteries, the weight is still relatively light at 10.4 pounds. It also comes with three speeds, the highest running at 6,500 RPM, and a 15-inch cutting swatch. Furthermore, you do have the option of reversing the rotation, so you can clear the trimmer head of any debris that may have gotten stuck, which is incredibly convenient.
18V LXT Brushless Cordless 24 Hedge Trimmer
Part of the maintenance of a yard is trimming your bushes, and let's be honest, not many people find joy in cutting them by hand with hedge shears. Makita's 18V LXT Brushless Cordless 24-inch Hedge Trimmer is sure to help you quickly prune down your yard's brush. Even Pro Tool Reviews couldn't come up with a single con for the tool and rated it 9.5/10. At Home Depot, you can buy the tool only for $316. On Amazon, the hedge trimmer kit, which includes an 18V 5.0Ah battery and charger, costs $400 and comes with a 4.6 out of five rating.
This hedge trimmer has a 24-inch double-sided shear blade, comes with three-speed options, and cuts at 4,400 strokes per minute at the highest speed. This Makita trimmer only uses one 18V battery, which can last up to two and a half hours of run time using a 5.0Ah. Because of this, the weight of the tool is only 8.65 pounds. On average, a hedge trimmer usually weighs between 12 and 14 pounds, so Makita is definitely an option to look into if you want something lighter.
36V LXT Brushless Blower
When the work and all the heavy lifting are done, you'll still need the right tool to make sure your yard is left clean of grass clippings and any other debris. Makita's 36V LXT Brushless Blower has an overall rating of 8.1/10 from Pro Tool Reviews and a 4.7 out of five on Amazon from over 1,000 buyers and costs $217. This blower comes with six air velocity stages, which can reach a maximum air velocity of 120 MPH. From Pro Tool Reviews, the analysis of the tool does state it was able to perform the job — however, don't expect the same power as a backpack blower.
Using two 5.0Ah batteries, this blower can be used somewhere between 11 to 28 minutes, depending on whether you have a high or low speed. Additionally, this blower does use two 18V batteries. However, the tool's weight is only 9 pounds, so you shouldn't get tired too quickly going back and forth with it. Makita does sell a shoulder strap accessory for $13 if that's something you feel you may need, though.
However, Makita also has a smaller 18V blower included in Makita's Outdoor Adventure Line that does a max air velocity of 219 MPH if that's more your speed. The price is cheaper on Amazon at $136, but the barrel is much smaller. You'll find yourself spending more time blowing debris away than you would with the 36V Brushless Blower.
The Makita products in this article were selected based on reviews from the professional industry website Pro Tool Reviews, which uses its knowledge to analyze products from many well-known commercial brands. Additionally, customers reviews published on Amazon were taken into consideration. We do encourage you to do more research before buying any type of tool to make sure it fits your needs. For example, a battery powered push mower may not be the best choice if you need to mow a 10-acre field — although, according to Pro Tool Reviews, it can definitely handle a smaller half acre yard, no problem.