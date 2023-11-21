Are Electric Lawn Mowers And Yard Tools Really Better Than Gas?

An evolution of technology doesn't just mean flying cars or smarter phones. Every aspect of our lives is touched by progress, from the biggest, heaviest machines, to the humble implements of weekly lawn care. Once upon a time, if you wanted to cut the grass in your yard, you'd bust out the gas-powered lawn mower, revving it up and breathing in fumes for an hour or so.

Nowadays, though, while there are still plenty of gas-powered tools on the market, there are just as many tools powered by internal batteries, as fossil fuel usage falls out of vogue in an effort to be more environmentally conscious.

The potentially-million-dollar question then becomes: Is sticking with the gas-powered classics the best way to care for your lawn and yard? Or will making way for the battery-powered future be better for your greenery in the long run? It's all about weighing the pros and cons; the perks to the old ways, versus the improvements of the new wave.