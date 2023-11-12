5 Unexpected Uses For Your Old Lawn Mower Engine

If you're planning on upgrading to the Honda HRR Gas Lawn Mower and are now wondering what to do with your old lawnmower engine, don't be too quick to toss the old one out. Though it'll never be as high-tech as some mini engine kits out there, that old workhorse may have some life left in it yet and could be a fun family project to boot. Lawnmowers have small but versatile gas engines that can power any number of objects if you do some research and use some creativity.

Before we go further, it's important to note that if you don't have the know-how, messing around with a gas engine could be potentially dangerous. But if you know your way around mechanical things and adhere to basic safety measures, there are a lot of fun projects out there that could put that engine to use. Also, be aware that many of these projects can be complicated and require complex tools, so you're going to need a lot more than your average toolbox. With that, here are five unexpected uses for lawnmower engines.