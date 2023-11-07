5 Mini Engine Kits That Run On Real Fuel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The holiday gift-giving season is coming fast, meaning it's time to start shopping for your loved ones if you haven't already begun. If you have people on your gift list who are either adult engine tinkerers or younger budding gearheads, a good gift to consider is an engine kit from EngineDIY. Slashgear has already highlighted some V8 Engine kits and a Radial Airplane Engine Kit from EngineDIY, but most of those models run on battery power, meaning they are somewhat limited when it comes to providing a realistic representation of real-world engine operation.

Fortunately, EngineDIY also sells several engine kits that run on real gasoline, kerosene, or nitro fuel, giving builders a more accurate representation of how real-world engines operate. Because all of these kits use flammable fuels and contain very small parts, they are not intended for small children. Still, they would make appropriate gifts for adults or teenagers who are interested in engineering or automotive technology.

EngineDIY offers free shipping on all orders and promises a three to 10-day delivery time to the United States, Canada, and much of Europe. Kits can be returned for a refund or exchange within 30 days of when they are received, provided all of the original parts are present, intact, and show no wear.

With that in mind, let's look at five EngineDIY kits that run on real combustible liquid fuels.