6 Awesome And Affordable Mini V8 Engine Kits

This V8 engine kit, also meant to power RC cars, retails for $129.99. It's very similar to the previous one, with one significant difference being that the cylinder heads come pre-painted with a metallic scarlet red finish. All 12 buyers who left reviews for this kit rated it five out of five stars, although some left comments critical of the model's fitment in their full reviews.

Although Alfredo Pantoja Ruiz gave the kit five stars, he wrote, "The honest truth is when you put it together, some parts don't align correctly [and] pulleys aren't strong enough to truly turn. It's cool to put together, but it doesn't work with 100% movement."

Several reviewers noted that this kit was a perfect teaching tool. Norman rated it five stars and wrote, "We bought this for my 12-year-old son to work on this summer, and he really enjoyed putting it together. The instructions were easy to follow, and it was easily constructed in a few days. He didn't need any adult help to complete the project. Afterward, the engine actually worked to show him the different parts. This toy is perfect for kids that like to build stuff!"

Tom called it "good quality, fun and educational" and added, "My 12 and 10-year-old were very excited when they received this toy. It took my boys around 6 hours to complete. Once we were done the engine looked and sounded really great."