Make Your Own Classic Airplane Engine With This Mini Kit That Actually Runs

Mankind first took flight in 1903 when the Wright brothers took off over Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Since then, all manner of aircraft have been devised. The driving force behind them was their ever-improving engines. But one such engine pre-dates planes by two years: the radial engine, built in 1901. Six years later, it was considered flight-worthy and put into a triplane.

These engines feature anywhere from three to nine cylinders arranged around a crankshaft in a circle. They've been featured in iconic World War II aircraft like the P-47 Thunderbolt and the B-24 Liberator. What made them resilient was the liquid cooling system, which meant they didn't rely on coolant, making them more durable.

Though radial engines have become rarer in favor of jet engines, aircraft hobbyists will be happy to know that it's still possible to learn the ins and outs of building one. In fact, there is a kit that allows you to do just that.