Make Your Own Classic Airplane Engine With This Mini Kit That Actually Runs
Mankind first took flight in 1903 when the Wright brothers took off over Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Since then, all manner of aircraft have been devised. The driving force behind them was their ever-improving engines. But one such engine pre-dates planes by two years: the radial engine, built in 1901. Six years later, it was considered flight-worthy and put into a triplane.
These engines feature anywhere from three to nine cylinders arranged around a crankshaft in a circle. They've been featured in iconic World War II aircraft like the P-47 Thunderbolt and the B-24 Liberator. What made them resilient was the liquid cooling system, which meant they didn't rely on coolant, making them more durable.
Though radial engines have become rarer in favor of jet engines, aircraft hobbyists will be happy to know that it's still possible to learn the ins and outs of building one. In fact, there is a kit that allows you to do just that.
What is the kit?
The TECHING 5 Cylinder Radial Engine Model Kit is essentially a 250-piece puzzle that, when finished, results in a fully functional radial engine like those found in storied aircraft of the 20th century. In the video above, there is an assembly guide that involves comprehensive instructions. The YouTuber noted that while the kit comes with all the tools needed to assemble the engine, he opted for his own because they are not the best. The kit is listed at $469 and is made of aluminum alloy and stainless steel components.
According to the Amazon listing, "It is not only an exquisite ornamental model but also a simulated dynamic model that can simulate the operation of a real engine." The ratio is 1:6, so it won't exactly be sized for you to jet off into the horizon, but it is a model that runs the way a true radial system would. Whether you're looking for a fun STEM project to do with your kids or a model to put in your aviation model collection, this kit is a great way to learn some mechanics.